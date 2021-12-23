Vinn Sander’s biography: age, birthday, nationality, parents

Who is Vinn Sander? He is an American-Indian actor, writer and model. He is best known for featuring in Dhar Mann and President Evil. He made his debut in acting in 2018. Since then, he has starred in numerous other films and television shows.

American-Indian actor, writer and model, Vinn Sander. Photo: @vinsander

Which country is Vinn Sander from? The actor hails from India; he was born in Kerala, southern India. Read to know more about his age, parents, and more!

Vinn Sander’s profile summary

Full name: Vinn Sander

Vinn Sander Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2nd January 1992

2nd January 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Kerala, India

Kerala, India Current residence: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Nationality: American-Indian

American-Indian Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Religion: Hinduism

Hinduism Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 6’

6’ Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Hannah

Hannah Mother: Nirmala

Nirmala Father: Saseendran

Saseendran Siblings: 1

1 Profession: Actor, writer

Actor, writer Net worth: $1,590,000

Vinn Sander's biography

He was born in Kerala, southern India, on 2nd January 1992. Vinn Sander's parents are Saseendran and Nirmala. He grew up alongside his sister named Durga in his hometown Colorado.

His family moved to Colorado, United States when he was barely 9 years. Currently, his family is residing in Mississippi at present. On the other hand, after graduating from college, Vinn moved to Los Angeles, where he lives now.

How old is Vinn sander?

Sander holding a cake on his 30th birthday. Photo: @vinsander

Vinn Sander's age is 30 years as of 2022.

When is Vinn Sander's birthday? The actor celebrates his birthday on 2nd January every year, he was born in 1992, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Vinn Sander's nationality?

The actor is an American-Indian national.

Career

Vinn Sander is an American actor, writer and model. He is best known for his appearances in Dhar Mann, a television series in which he starred in over 52 episodes from 2019 to 2021. He made his debut in acting in 2018's President Evil as Gabriel. The actor has also appeared in many television shows and movies; he has seven acting credits, as listed below.

Dhar Mann (2019-2021) as Dhar Mann

(2019-2021) as Dhar Mann 310 (2021) as Lawrence

(2021) as Lawrence This Life (2020) as Liam

(2020) as Liam Heed (2020) as Carlos

(2020) as Carlos Fear and Desire (2019) as Muhammed Bolouri

(2019) as Muhammed Bolouri Revenge (2019) as Will

(2019) as Will President Evil (2018) as Gabriel

Apart from acting and modelling, he is also a social media influencer. He is active on Instagram; his handle is @vinsander. Currently, the account boasts over 135 thousand followers.

He also has a YouTube channel with 42.6 thousand subscribers. He mainly uploads comedy related videos, vlogs, pranks, and workout/boxing videos. His TikTok account has 415 thousand followers with 1.1 million likes. However, his accounts are unverified.

How much is Vinn Sander's net worth?

Vinn Sander wearing a Christmas themed outfit. Photo: @vinsander

Source: Instagram

His net worth is allegedly estimated to be $1,590,000. His source of wealth is attributed to earnings from his acting career and brand endorsements on social media.

Is Vinn Sander married?

No, the American actor is currently dating a Mexican girl named Hannah. Many hope that Hannah will become Vinn Sander's wife someday.

The actor confirmed this in a vlog on his YouTube channel when he introduced her.

How tall is Vinn Sander?

Vinn Sander’s height is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. Also, he weighs 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. He has naturally black hair and brown eyes.

Vinn Sander is an American actor and writer known for Dhar Mann and President Evil. Since 2018, he has been gracing television screens. His future in the acting industry seems promising.

