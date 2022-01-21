Madi Monroe’s biography: age, height, parents, house, boyfriend

Madi Monroe is an actress and social media personality from the United States. She has also gained significant popularity due to her dance videos that have caught the eyes of millions of people on her TikTok account.

Madi attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studios 'Encounter' at Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Madi Monroe is a YouTuber who has uploaded several videos that millions of fans have viewed. Want to know more about her? Get the details in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Madison Monroe Williams

Madison Monroe Williams Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27th January 2004

27th January 2004 Age : 18 years old (as of 2022)

: 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: California, United States

California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in fee t: 5'8"

t: 5'8" Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds: 130

130 Weight in kilograms : 59

: 59 Body measurements in inches: 34-25-36

34-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-63-91

: 86-63-91 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Father: Matt Williams

Matt Williams Mother: Erika Monroe Williams

Erika Monroe Williams Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession: Actress and social media influencer

Actress and social media influencer Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million TikTok: @madi

@madi Madi Monroe's Instagram: @madimonroe

@madimonroe YouTube: Madi Monroe

Madi Monroe Twitter: @madimonroe

Madi Monroe's biography

The actress was born in California, United States. Her parents are Matt Williams and Erika Monroe Williams. Madi Monroe's dad is a retired MLB player who currently serves as the manager of the baseball team Kia Tigers.

Madi Monroe attends the red carpet premiere & party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber" at California Science Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, her mother is a television news anchor and show host. Madi is the only child of her parents but has three older step-siblings.

How old is Madi Monroe?

The TikTok star is 18 years old as of 2022. She was born on 27th January 2004. Madi Monroe's zodiac sign is Aquarius

What is Madi Monroe's full name?

The TikTok star was born Madison Monroe Williams

What is Madi Monroe famous for?

She is well-known as a social media celebrity who uses the platforms to entertain her followers. The TikTok star loved dancing as a young girl; however, she did not know that this would become her source of income.

She began her career by posting short videos on TikTok, which brought her into the spotlight. She has amassed a vast following on the platform due to her lip-syncing, lifestyle videos, and dance. At the present, she has 17.8 million followers and over 853 million likes.

She is also active on Instagram with 4.5 million followers as of now. Aside from TikTok and Instagram, she also has a channel on YouTube with 574 thousand subscribers. Here she majorly posts vlogs.

As an actress, she has starred in several movies and television shows. Here are some of the famous movies and TV shows she has played roles in.

Girls' Night with Madi Monroe (2021)

(2021) Attaway General (2020-2021) as Nina

(2020-2021) as Nina A Piece of Cake (2019) as Elfy

(2019) as Elfy Here After (2018) as Autumn

(2018) as Autumn My Two Left Feet (2018) as Maddie

(2018) as Maddie Revenge! (2017) as Bella

(2017) as Bella Muggle House (2016) as Madison

(2016) as Madison Jacob Sartorius: Hit or Miss (2016) as Principal

Who is Madi Monroe's boyfriend?

Unfortunately, the TikTok star does not have a boyfriend at the moment; however, she previously dated her fellow TikTok star, Christopher Romero. The duo began dating in 2019 but decided to end their relationship in October 2020

How tall is Madi Monroe?

Madi Monroe's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She weighs an average of 130 pounds or 59 kilograms. Her hair colour is blonde while her eyes are blue. Her body measurements are 34-25-36 inches or 86-63-91 centimetres.

What is Madi Monroe's net worth?

Actress Madi attends the Los Angeles premiere of Viva Kids' "A Piece Of Cake" at Universal Studios AMC at CityWalk Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: by Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

According to The Wiki Feed, her net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

Are Madi Monroe's parents rich?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her mum's net worth is $50 million while her father's net worth is also $50 million.

Where is Madi Monroe's house?

Currently, the social media personality resides in Los Angeles, California. Madi Monroe's family home, however, is in Paradise Valley, Arizona, and is currently for sale.

On 26th May 2021, she created a video titled Arizona house tour in which she exhibits several rooms of the property, its design, and other decorations. She also mentions that she and her family grew up there. A huge swimming pool is also available in residence.

Is Madi Monroe related to Marilyn Monroe?

They are not related but just share a name, Monroe. Marilyn Monroe was an actress, model, and singer from the United States. She is remembered for being one of the most famous sex symbols of the 1950s as well as the early 1960s.

Madi Monroe is a renowned social media star. She is skilled at creating entertaining content suitable for her online audience. She majorly posts vlogs, dances, and lifestyle videos.

