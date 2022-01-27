Cassidy Mcgill’s bio: Where is the Love Island Australia contestant now?

Cassidy McGill is a reality television star who garnered popularity when she featured in the Australian dating reality show Love Island (2018). She is also a social media personality with a substantial following on Instagram, where she uploads lifestyle and beauty posts. What else is known about her?

Cassidy also appeared in the music video titled Coffee at Midnight. The song was performed by the Australian punk band Stand Atlantic. Before opting to be cast in the first season of Love Island, the reality television star was a bartender. Find out more details about her here.

Profile summary

Birth name: Cassidy McGill

Cassidy McGill Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 23 January 1995

23 January 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)

27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Current residence: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5 feet 6 inches

: 5 feet 6 inches Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in Pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Body type: Slim

Slim Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Reality television actress, social media influencer

Reality television actress, social media influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @cattcity

Cassidy McGill’s bio

Where is Cassidy McGill from? The actress is from Melbourne, Australia. Her religion is Christianity, and her birth sign is Aquarius.

How old is Cassidy McGill?

Cassidy McGill’s age is 27 years as of 2022. She was born on 23 January 1995.

Cassidy McGill’s birthday is on 23 January each year, and in 2022 she celebrated her 27th birthday in Sydney, Australia.

While celebrating her birthday, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the following captions,

Here’s to turning a year older, thus wiser *applies $200 eye patches.

How did Cassidy McGill become famous?

Cassidy when she first appeared on Love Island Australia season 1 in 2018. The television series brings together singles looking for love. They stay together in a villa for a few weeks as they couple up to find love. Cassidy’s Love Island Australia appearance saw her gain many fans across the globe.

In the reality television series, the Australian star initially coupled up with Grant Crapp, but he later spotted Taylor Damir and developed feelings for her. Her best friend, Erin Barnett, stood on her side when Grant dumped her for Taylor. However, Tayla and Grant parted ways after winning the $50,000 prize.

Are Cassidy and Erin still friends?

The duo is still friends. On 29 July 2020, Cassidy took to Instagram and made it clear that she was on good terms with her friend Erin saying,

She’ll always be my wifey @erin.alysha, We get asked every day if we're still friends, so I thought I'd make a final statement. She's stuck with me. Love you forever and ever wifey… our sarcasm doesn’t read well online.

What episode does Cassidy leave Love Island?

After Grant Crapp dumped her, the Australian reality actress left the Love Island show on day 25 of the first series.

What is Cassidy McGill’s net worth?

According to Famous Birthdays, Cassidy’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, but this information is not official.

Who is Cassidy McGill’s partner?

The social media influencer has kept her love issues behind the curtains. However, on 28 September 2019, she uploaded a picture with a man whose name is unknown. She captioned it,

If I had to choose between you and bread I'd choose you every time…and that says a lot… I really like bread.

Cassidy McGill’s height and weight

How tall is Cassidy McGill? She stands 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. She has blues eyes and blonde hair. The social media influencer also weighs 128 pounds, equivalent to 58 kilograms.

What happened to Cassidy after Love Island Australia?

The Australian star shifted her career, and she is now a social media influencer after becoming famous on the dating show. What is Cassidy McGill doing now? She has a massive following on her Instagram page, where she frequently shares ads for teeth whitening, fake tan, and promoting hair and beauty brands.

Cassidy McGill is well-recognized for being among the contestants of Love Island season 1. She is now a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram, where she posts lifestyle and beauty content.

