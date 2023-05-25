Does Rhea Ripley have a husband? Her relationship history

Rhea Ripley is an Australian-American professional wrestler. She began professional wrestling in 2017 and has made significant achievements in her career, including winning the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. While her profession is an open book, not much is known about her love life. Does Rhea Ripley have a husband?

Professional wrestler Rhea Ripley. Photo: @rhearipley_wwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Rhea became interested in wrestling when she was young, and after studying the art for about two years, she was signed to Riot City Wrestling. She has won numerous titles since her debut as a professional wrestler and is currently SmackDown Women's champion. Does Rhea Ripley have a husband? Besides her profession, her relationships have also been of interest to many of her fans.

Profile summary

Full name Demi Bennett Nickname Rhea Ripley Gender Female Date of birth 11 October 1996 Age 26 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Adelaide, Australia Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 34-30-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-76-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Anna Bennett Father Peter Bennett Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Matthew Adams (Buddy Matthew) Profession Wrestler Instagram @rhearipley_wwe TikTok @rhearipley_wwe Facebook @WWERheaRipley

Does Rhea Ripley have a husband?

Who is Rhea Ripley’s husband? The sports personality is not married and does not have a husband.

Rhea Ripley's relationship history

Even though Rhea has not tied the knot, she has been romantically linked with a few people over the years. Here is a look at her relationship history.

Demetri Jackson

Wrestler Demetri Jackson. Photo: @theactionman_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Rhea Ripley’s relationship with professional wrestler Demetri Jackson commenced in 2019. The two allegedly met at a gym before hitting it off. In an episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, she revealed that her former boyfriend did not accept much of her support in his career and wanted to succeed independently. They reportedly dated for a few years before parting ways.

Damian Priest

Wrestler Damian Priest. Photo: @archerofinfamy on Instagram (modified by author)

Professional wrestler Damian Priest is alleged to be among the former Rhea Ripley’s boyfriends. He is a long-time friend of Rhea Ripley, and due to their close ties, rumours surfaced that their friendship might have escalated into a romantic relationship. However, in an interview with Metro, the WWE superstar denied being romantically involved with Damian, saying that they had been good friends for a long time.

Liv Morgan

Wrestler Liv Morgan. Photo: @yaonlylivvonce on Instagram (modified by author)

Wrestlers Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley teamed up to compete in the Women's Tag Team Championships. They formed a close partnership in the ring that many of their fans began wondering whether they were dating in real life. Despite their close bond in the ring, they never dated.

Dominik Mysterio

Wrestlers Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Photo: @rhearipley_wwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Are Dominik and Rhea together? Their romantic relationship speculation began when Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgement Day and developed a close connection with Rhea. She told the New York Post that while they seem to have chemistry on screen, they are not romantically involved in real life.

Is Rhea Ripley in a relationship?

Yes. The wrestling superstar is dating Matthews Adams, professionally as Buddy Matthews. Rhea Ripley’s boyfriend is an Australian professional wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Their relationship is suspected to have started in May 2022, when she responded to a fan tweet asking what Matthew had that she did not have. Since then, the couple has openly declared their love for each other, especially on social media, where they share their pictures.

Fast facts about Rhea Ripley

Where is Rhea Ripley from? She hails from Adelaide, Australia, but resides in Orlando, Florida, United States. What does Rhea Ripley do for a living? She is a wrestler, a profession she began in 2017 and has won multiple titles. Is Rhea Ripley in love with Dominik Mysterio? The two are partners in The Judgement Day tag team and seem to have a close connection in the ring, but they are not dating in real life. Is Rhea Ripley married? No. The wrestler has not exchanged marriage vows but is in a relationship. Who is Rhea Ripley in a relationship with? She is dating fellow Australian professional wrestler Buddy Matthews. How long has Rhea Ripley dated Buddy Matthews? Their relationship is said to have commenced in 2022, and they are approximately a year into their relationship. Does Rhea Ripley have a child? She does not have any children.

Does Rhea Ripley have a husband? The professional wrestler is not married. However, she has been in a few relationships before and is dating fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews. They have been together for approximately one year.

