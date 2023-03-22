Lil Baby’s kids list: how many children does the rapper have?

Lil Baby is an awarding-winning American rapper with numerous hit songs ever since coming into the limelight in 2017, thanks to his mixtape Perfect Timing. Despite many people knowing much about his successful entertainment career success, little is known about his personal life, especially whether he is a parent. Who are Lil Baby’s kids?

Since he became an entertainment bigwig in the US, Lil Baby has been involved in numerous relationships. However, the entertainer has never been married but has two children from his past relationships. Discover who Lil Baby’s kids are and their mothers.

Who is Lil Baby?

The entertainer was born Dominique Armani Jones on 3 December 1994 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He was raised by his mother, Lashawn Jones, after his father abandoned them when he was two. He ventured into the entertainment industry at a young age, but his breakthrough came in 2017 when he released the mixtape Perfect Timing. So far, the artist has three studio albums with more than 80 singles.

Some of his popular hits include Drip Too Hard, In a Minute, Emotionally Scarred, California Breeze, Forever and Do We Have A Problem? He won multiple awards, including Grammy Awards for best melodic rap performance in 2022.

How many kids does Lil Baby have?

Does Lil Baby have kids? Yes, the American rapper is a proud father of two sons from different relationships. Lil Baby is a responsible parent, and despite his busy career, he finds time with his children. Here are details about the rapper’s children.

Jason Armani

Jason is the rapper’s first child from his relationship with Ayesha Howard. Lil Baby’s first baby mama is an entrepreneur, artist, and Instagram model with a massive following on the social media platform. The rapper and Ayesha reportedly dated between 2010 and 2015.

The then-couple welcomed their son on 9 September 2015. Jason is seven years old as of March 2023. His zodiac sign is Virgo. Jason is on Instagram, and his page, run by his mother Ayesha, has approximately 47 thousand followers as of writing.

Loyal Armani

Lil Baby’s second son is Loyal Armani, with whom he had with his ex-girlfriend Jayda Cheaves. Jayda Cheaves is an Instagram celebrity and entrepreneur owning the Waydamin brand. Her relationship with the entertainer commenced in 2016, and they called it quits in February 2021.

Their son Loyal was born on 18 February 2019. Loyal is four years old as of March 2023. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. Like his half-brother Jason, Loyal has an Instagram account with approximately 552 thousand followers as of writing.

Does Lil Baby have a third baby mama?

In 2021, a woman known on Instagram as Shi Anderson claimed that she has a son with the rapper. Shi Anderson posted pictures of her son on Instagram, whom she said resembles the rapper and accused him of neglecting his responsibility of caring for the child. Despite being mentioned by the woman, Lil Baby has not responded to the claims.

Lil Baby’s kids are two, Jason and Loyal, from his past relationships with Ayesha Howard and Jayda Cheaves. Even though the rapper is not married to either of his sons’ mothers, he dedicates time to spend with his children and occasionally shares their pictures on his social media pages.

