A Nigerian lady who did not see her husband for 9 years since he travelled abroad finally reunited with him

The wife screamed as she ran towards her husband after he came down from a car in front of their house

Many Nigerians congratulated the wife for waiting for her husband, as some said getting documented in Europe is not easy

A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional reunion video of her husband returning to Nigeria.

She said that her husband left the country nine years ago. She screamed as soon as her husband came down from the car.

The couple had a lovely photoshoot session. Photo source: @aminatwizy

Family reunion

The man's face was filled with joy as he hugged his woman. She jumped into his arms, and the man lifted her.

Their reunion video received mixed reactions on social media. Some said the woman (@aminatwizy) should be praised for being faithful for almost a decade.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

_kingof3eyez said:

"Oh I wish my wife will see this video this is my 6 years she don't allow me to hear something."

MR.SMITH said:

"9 years hummm that's not encouraging. I can't even stay up 1 year with visiting family . the longest is 6 months."

Joshua Idehen said:

"Congratulations Europe women how markets."

Cy baby replied:

"Wetin concerned Europe women concerned woman way dey happy to see her husband so many years."

olaideola90 said:

"Omo he no easy only those in diaspora we understand welcome brother."

dupesy said:

"Big congratulations to you dear god I am waiting for my turn to come 9 years I tap from Ur blessings for my husband Ijmn."

baby girl 677 said:

"Congratulations dear am so happy for you ooo am still waiting for mine to come back after 8years."

Justin said:

"Congratulations bro..thank God almighty you have an understanding good wife."

World_sample said:

"Who quick see document for Europe non no watin God do for am."

Amaka said:

"So una dey wait for men for 9years … I nor go judge unah don born sha … your union is blessed."

xpensive said:

"God abeg ooo,nah only d lady know watin her eyes see her mouth no fit talk am."

Couple reunited after 3 years apart

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a clip of the moment she reunited with her lovely husband.

She said that they had been apart for two years, seven months, and 23 days.

