Hope Bank was established in September 2019. Since then, it has distinguished itself in the banking industry due to its commitment to ethical practices. The Nigerian institution offers various products and services utilising USSD codes. With the Hope Bank USSD code, you can efficiently transact without visiting the bank.

Since its establishment, Hope PSBank has improved its technology and adopted the latest technologies for better customer service. Its USSD code and online banking services make it a top choice for efficient banking solutions.

What is the Hope Bank USSD code?

The financial institution has enabled customers to transact using USSD on their phones. The Hope PSBank USSD code is *569*9#. This service allows you to check your balance, open an account, transfer funds, buy airtime, pay bills, and add NIN.

How to use the Hope PSBank USSD code

To use the USSD code, your mobile number must be linked to your Hope PSBank account, and you will need to set a unique PIN for transaction security. Below is a step-by-step process for using the Hope Bank USSD code.

Dial the PalmPay USSD Code *569*9#. Select your desired service: Once you have dialled the code, a menu will appear with options such as adding NIN, opening an account, sending money, buying airtime, paying bills, or checking your balance. Select the option for the service you need by typing the corresponding number. Depending on the service, you must input the recipient's number, amount, or biller's details. After entering the details, the system will ask you to confirm. Review the details and press the confirm button or enter your PIN. You will receive a confirmation message once the transaction is successful.

How to open a Hope Bank account

Before opening an account with Hope Bank, there are certain documents and information you need to be ready with to ensure a smooth process for both individual and business accounts. These are:

Bank Verification Number (BVN)

VNIN

Phone number and email address.

Date of birth and gender.

Residential address.

Residential country.

Residential state

After having the above ready, here are the to follow:

Dial *569*9# Select Option 2 - Open Account Select Option 2 - Open Account with BVN Enter (BVN) Enter the date of birth Create a 6-8 digit pin.

How do I transfer money from Hope Bank?

You can use the Hope Bank app or dial *569*9# to transfer money from the financial institution. For the mobile app:

Go to the app and select the 'Send Money' option. Choose the account from which you want to send money. Input the recipient's phone number or choose from your contact list. Authorise the payment with your transaction PIN.

Hope Bank online banking

Hope PSBank Nigeria provides a robust online banking platform that gives customers 24/7 access to their accounts. Hope Bank's online banking lets you manage your finances, check your account balance, transfer funds, and pay bills securely from any internet-enabled device.

Hope Bank customer service

Hope PSBank is dedicated to offering exceptional customer service to ensure its clients have a smooth banking experience. Customers can access support through multiple channels, which are shared below.

Physical Address: Hope Payment Service Bank Ltd, Commerce House, 1, Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hope Payment Service Bank Ltd, Commerce House, 1, Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Phone: +01-2272871

+01-2272871 Email: customercare@hopepsbank.com

customercare@hopepsbank.com X (Twitter): @hopepsbank

@hopepsbank Instagram: @hopepsbank

@hopepsbank Facebook: @hopepsbank

@hopepsbank LinkedIn: @hope-psbank

The Hope Bank USSD code offers a seamless and flexible way to manage your finances on the go. Its easy-to-use interface lets customers access key banking services like fund transfers, open accounts, bill payments, check balances, and airtime purchases directly from their mobile phones.

