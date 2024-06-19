Who is Flo Rida's wife or girlfriend? His relationship history explored

Tramar Lacel Dillard, popularly known as Flo Rida, is a rapper and singer from the United States. He first came into the spotlight in 2007 after releasing his hit single Low, which peaked at number one for 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. Aside from his music career, his personal life, especially his romantic life has been a major topic of speculation among his fans. So, who is Flo Rida’s wife or girlfriend?

Flo Rida at Barclays Center in New York City (L), Flo Rida at Art Basel Miami 2019 -UNKNWN Wynwood Opening Party in Miami, Florida (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Jason Koerner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Flo Rida has been in the music industry since 2000 and has released numerous hits and chart-busting singles and albums, making him one of the best-selling music artists. His 2012 song Whistle Off from his fourth studio album, Wild Ones, became his third single to reach the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100. But is Flo Rida dating, and what does his dating history look like?

Profile summary

Full name Tramar Lacel Dillard Famous as Flo Rida Gender Male Date of birth 16 September 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Miami Gardens, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’3’ Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 203 Weight in kilograms 92 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Seven Relationship status Single Children 1 School Miami Carol City Senior High School University University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Barry University Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $50 million Instagram @official_flo X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Flo Rida?

Flo Rida is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He was born on 16 September 1979 in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States and is 44 years old as of 2024. The singer grew up alongside seven sisters, the youngest of whom is his twin.

Flo Rida began his music career in the early 2000s as a member of the rap group GroundHoggz before pursuing a solo career. His breakthrough came in 2008 with his debut album, Mail on Sunday, which featured the hit single Low with T-Pain. He also released hit songs such as Right Round, Club Can't Handle Me, and Whistle.

Who is Flo Rida's wife?

Is Flo Rida married? The American rapper is not married and has never been married. He has managed to keep his personal life relatively private. Therefore, Flo Rida is presumably single at the moment. However, he has been romantically linked with various women in the entertainment industry. Some of them include:

Phoenix White (2007–2008)

Phoenix White is a recording artist, singer, actress, and model from the United States. According to various sources, the actress and Flo Rida reportedly had a from 2007 to 2008.

Brenda Song (2009)

Brenda Song at the 2023 GFS Fall Benefit on 2023 October 2023 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Brenda Song is an American actress best known for her portrayal of Wendy Wu in Homecoming Warrior (2006) and London Tipton in the comedy franchise The Suite Life (2005–2011). Brenda and Flo Rida dated briefly in 2009. After parting ways, she had an on-and-off relationship with Miley Cyrus' half-brother, Trace Cyrus, from 2010 to 2017. She was engaged to Macaulay Culkin in 2022.

Brandy Norwood (2009–2010)

Brandy at the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Brandy Rayana Norwood is an American singer, songwriter and actress. She came into the spotlight in the 1990s with hits like The Boy Is Mine and starring in the TV show Moesha. Brandy and Flo Rida began dating in 2009 and split after less than one year.

The singer confirmed her breakup with the rapper in an interview with VIBE. She said:

I don’t want to say that we’re a couple. I can definitely say that he’s somebody in my life and I’m definitely interested but I’m not serious with anybody. I’m a little bit afraid to give my heart away right now. It’s very scary.

Eva Marcille (2010–2011)

Eva Marcille at the premiere screening for the new BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios' scripted series "All The Queen's Men" on 9 September 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Eva Marcille is an American actress, model, and television personality, best known for winning the third cycle of America's Next Top Model in 2004. She has appeared in various TV shows, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Young and the Restless. Eva Marcille and Flo Rida dated between 2011 and 2012.

In August 2010, the American rapper confirmed his relationship with Eva during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. Later, in December 2010, he disclosed further details through the WRNB radio station, stating:

I’ve always been a fan of her doing her modelling thing. She’s a beautiful individual. Meeting her I realised she had a beautiful heart. Initially it was seeing her out and about while I was working and she was working. So we got each other’s contact, I pursued and we kept talking to each other. Right now we are talking and I’m definitely feeling her and vice versa.

Melyssa Ford (2011–2012)

Melyssa Ford at Peacock's "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York premiere at The Times Center 27 on January 2024 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Melyssa Savannah Ford is a Canadian media personality, actress, and former video vixen. Since 2023, she has co-hosted The Joe Budden Podcast alongside broadcaster and former rapper Joe Budden. Melisa and Flo Rida were briefly in a relationship between 2011 and 2012.

After their separation, Melisa opened up about their relationship and revealed they were "doomed" because they had nothing in common.

Does Flo Rida have children?

The American singer has one child, a son named Zohar Paxton, with Alexis Adams. Florida’s son was born in September 2016 and is 7 years old as of 2024.

Alexis Adams and Flo Rida first met in 2015, though it is uncertain when they began dating. In a May 2018 interview with Daily Mail, Alexis revealed that Flo Rida was not involved in their lives. She also mentioned that Flo Rida initially denied paternity, but a DNA test later confirmed with a 99.9 per cent match that he was the child's father. She stated:

Flo Rida has only seen his son once during the paternity test but kept his shades on and his back turned. They were in the same room. He didn't try to hug Zohar, nothing. It was very cold.

She further stated:

Even after Zohar's surgery, he hasn't reached out to find out if he's okay. I find it strange because Flo Rida is always involved in charities pertaining to kids. Being a single mom going to a lot of doctor's appointments and not knowing what else your son might need is heart-breaking.

Zohar has a neurological condition called hydrocephalus, which causes an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within cavities in the brain.

FAQs

Who is Flo Rida? He is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter best known for his hit songs such as Low, Right Round, and Good Feeling. Where is Flo Rida from? He was born in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States. What is Flo Rida’s age? The rapper is 44 years old as of 2024. He was born on 16 September 1979. Who is Flo Rida’s girlfriend? The rapper is not in any romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. Does Flo Rida have children? He has a son named Zohar Paxton, born in September 2016. What is Flo Rida’s net worth? The Low hitmaker has an alleged net worth of $50 million. What is Flo Rida’s height? The rapper is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall.

The topic of Flo Rida's wife or girlfriend has always generated excitement among his fans. As of writing, the American rapper is neither married nor dating anyone. Like other celebrities, Flo Rida often keeps details of his personal life out of the media. He has, however, been romantically linked with multiple women in the entertainment industry, such as Melyssa Ford and Eva Marcille. The rapper has a son named Zohar with Alexis Adams.

Legit.ng recently published Thuso Mbedu’s biography. She is an award-winning American-based South African actress and model who gained widespread recognition after starring in the Amazon 2021 TV series The Underground Railroad.

Thuso Mbedu was born on 8 July 1991 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. She has starred in numerous TV shows and movies. Her success in the entertainment industry has also drawn people’s attention to her personal life. Who is Thuso Mbedu’s husband? Discover more details about her in this article.

Source: Legit.ng