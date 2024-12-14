A Nigerian man whose wife had just welcomed a baby lamented the amount of money he was asked to pay

In a post he made on X, the man said he was told to pay N1.2 million by the hospital where his wife gave birth

He lamented that now that it was his turn to become a father, the cost of ceaserian section had skyrocketed

A Nigerian man who just became a father came online to lament the high cost of hospital bills.

Ekene lamented that as it got to his turn to become a father, the cost of hospital bills became high.

Ekene said he was charged over N1.2 million as a hospital bill. Photo credit: X/@IamEkene_ and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

In a post on X, Ekene shared a document showing he was asked to pay over N1 million.

The cost covers services rendered to his wife at the hospital, including fees for ceaserian section.

Ekene said:

"E reach my time to be person papa, CS come cost me ₦1.2m. Lol. This life no get format."

Many people who saw the post wondered why CS would cost that high.

Ekene said he was sad because he felt exploited by the hospital, noting that he had gone there before his wife delivered and that he was told CS was N200k.

His words:

"Do you know what is insane about that bill? I went there prior to the date of delivery for antenatal and made enquiries about the fee for CS. The doctor on duty told me it was just 200k. I made sure I asked extensively if there were other financial demands, he said no unless there are complications. I asked how much a private room after the procedure would cost, and I was adequately informed that it was ₦20k per night. So basically, I kept like 500k asides incase of any eventualities because I knew my wife had a very rough journey with gestation."

He said he had cleared the bill and that he was happy his wife and child came home without issues.

His words:

"Anyway, I cleared it and went home eventually but I knew I would never forgive and forget the process and humans that led me to the slaughterhouse to be exploited. To God be the glory, everyone is fine. That's my biggest consolation."

See the post below:

Reactions as man shares hospital delivery bill

@don_pet said:

"Something wey be free for here."

@esthereleagu_ said:

"What will happen to someone who can’t afford this?"

Man and his wife welcome quadruplets

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man welcomed four babies got millions of naira in donations.

The man had lamented that he and his wife had just wanted to add one more baby.

However, his wife ended up giving birth to quadruplets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng