Kate Jackson's bio: Age, height, spouse, net worth, where is she now?

Kate Jackson is a renowned American actress popularly remembered for her role in Charlie’s Angels. She is an exceptional actress who has starred in over 50 television shows and movies. She has been out of the limelight for some time now, but fans remember how effortlessly she portrayed various characters.

The actress' portrait for Thunder and Lightning at 20th Century-Fox in 1977. Photo: @Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

Kate Jackson started her career in the 1960s. She is an exceptional actress who inspired many women to pursue acting as a full-time career. Read more about her age, height, spouse, net worth, and whereabouts.

Profile summary

Full name Lucy Kate Jackson Gender Male Date of birth 29th Осtоbеr 1948 Age 73 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Віrmіnghаm, Аlаbаmа, United States of America Current residence Keswick, Virginia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Scorpio Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Andrew Stevens, David Greenwald, and Tom Hart Children 1 Father Hogan Jackson Mother Ruth Jackson (née Shepherd) Alma mater The Brooke Hill School for Girls, Birmingham–Southern College, and American Academy of Dramatic Arts Profession Асtress, рrоduсеr, and dіrесtоr

Who is Kate Jackson?

Kate Jackson is a renowned American actress, director, and producer. She started her career about six decades ago. Is Kate Jackson still alive? Yes, the actress is still alive. Unlike at the height of her career, she seldom appears in front of the cameras.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How old is Kate Jackson?

The talented actress is 73 years old as of 2022. She was born on 29th Осtоbеr 1948, and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

The actress wearing Headscarf in the late 1980s. Photo: @Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

Where is Kate Jackson from?

The actress is from Віrmіnghаm, Аlаbаmа, United States of America. She was born and raised in the Віrmіnghаm area by her parents, Hogan and Ruth Jackson. Her father was a business executive.

Where does Kate Jackson live now? The actress lives on a 120-acre farm in Keswick, Virginia, United States of America. She relocated to the farm to be close to her high school best friend.

Educational background

The actress went to The Brooke Hill School for Girls in Birmingham, Alabama. She then enrolled at the University of Mississippi to study history. She was a member of the Delta Rho chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the institution.

She was not there for very long. Halfway through her first year, she transferred to Birmingham–Southern College. She pursued a course in speech and history of the theatre.

The actress then became an apprentice at the Stowe Playhouse in Stowe, Vermont. She also enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City to study acting.

Career

The actress started her career in the 1960s. Before becoming an actress, she was an NBC page and tour guide at the Rockefeller Center. She then bagged the role of silent ghost Daphne Harridge in the soap opera called Dark Shadows.

Her first role on the big screen was in 1971. Before exiting the limelight, she starred in numerous films, television shows, and television movies. She has over 50 acting credits.

Movies

Title Year Role Night of Dark Shadows 1971 Tracy Collins Limbo 1972 Sandy Lawton Thunder and Lightning 1977 Nancy Sue Hunnicutt Dirty Tricks 1981 Polly Bishop Making Love 1982 Claire Loverboy 1989 Diane / Mother Error in Judgment 1999 Shelley Larceny 2004 Mom No Regrets 2004 Suzanne Kennerly

Television movies

Title Year Role Movin' On 1972 Cory The New Healers 1972 Nurse Michelle Johnson Satan's School for Girls 1973 Roberta Killer Bees 1974 Victoria Wells Death Cruise 1974 Mary Frances Radney Death Scream 1975 Carol Death at Love House 1976 Donna Gregory Topper 1979 Marion Kerby Inmates: A Love Story 1981 Jane Mount Thin Ice 1981 Linda Rivers Listen to Your Heart 1983 Frannie Greene The Stranger Within 1990 Mare Blackburn Black Death 1992 Dr. Nora Hart Homewrecker 1992 Lucy (voice) Adrift 1993 Katie Nast Empty Cradle 1993 Rita Donohue Arly Hanks 1993 Arly hanks Armed and Innocent 1994 Patsy Holland Justice in a Small Town 1994 Sandra Clayton The Silence of Adultery 1995 Dr. Rachel Lindsey The Cold Heart of a Killer 1996 Jessie Arnold A Kidnapping in the Family 1996 DeDe Cooper Panic in the Skies 1996 Laurie Ann Pickett What Happened to Bobby Earl? 1997 Rose Earl Sweet Deception 1998 Kit Satan's School for Girls 2000 The Dean A Mother's Testimony 2001 Sharon Carlson Miracle Dogs 2003 Terri Logan A Daughter's Conviction 2006 Maureen Hansen

Television series

Title Year Role Dark Shadows 1970 - 1971 Daphne Harridge/ Opening Voiceover/ Daphne Collins The Jimmy Stewart Show 1971 Janice Morton Bonanza 1972 Ellen Clark The Rookies 1972 - 1976 Jill Danko James at 16 1977 Robin The San Pedro Beach Bums 1977 Sabrina Duncan Charlie's Angels 1976 - 1979 Sabrina Duncan Scarecrow and Mrs. King 1983 - 1987 Mrs. Amanda King Baby Boom 1988 - 1989 J.C. Wiatt The Boys of Twilight 1992 Miss Dutton Ally McBeal 1997 Barbara Cooker Dead Man's Gun 1997 Katherine Morrison Twice in a Lifetime 1999 Julie Smith/ Mildred Batman Beyond 1999 Bombshell Chicken Soup for the Soul 2000 Professor Foley The Zeta Project 2002 Bombshell Sabrina the Teenage Witch 2002 Candy Third Watch 2004 Jan Martin Family Guy 2006 Mrs. Amanda King American Dad! 2006 Kate Jackson Criminal Minds 2007 Ambassador Elizabeth Prentiss

Why did Kate Jackson leave Charlie's Angels?

One of the roles that catapulted the actress to fame was that of Sabrina Duncan on Charlie's Angels. She appeared in this series between 1976 and 1979. She was originally cast as Kelly Garrett, but Jaclyn Smith eventually bagged the role.

She portrayed the character of Sabrina Duncan instead. She left the show because she did not want to sacrifice her life for a television show. She felt it was time to leave.

Directing and producing

Besides acting, the actress was a producer and director.

Title Year Role Topper 1979 Executive producer Scarecrow and Mrs. King 1983 Co-producer Scarecrow and Mrs. King 1986 Director (2 episodes) Child's Cry 1986 Executive producer The Cold Heart of a Killer 1996 Executive producer Dead Man's Gun 1999 Director (1 episode)

What is Kate Jackson's net worth?

The actress has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Her wealth is the result of her illustrious acting career.

In 2010, the actress sued her financial advisor. She claimed Richard B. Francis' actions cost her more than $3 million, causing her financial ruin.

She expressed that Francis misinformed her about the value of her estate and pressured her to buy a home she could not afford. The two settled the suit. The terms of their settlement were kept confidential.

The actress with her ex-husband, David Greenwald, in New York City in1982. Photo: @Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Who is Kate Jackson's husband?

Is Kate Jackson still married? The actress is not married at the moment. However, she was previously married.

In the mid-1970s, she was engaged to actor Edward Albert. The two called off their engagement after a while

In August 1978, Andrew Stevens became Kate Jackson's spouse after a six-month courtship. The couple divorced in 1981.

In 1982, she married David Greenwald, a New York-based businessman. The lovebirds founded Shoot The Moon Productions together. The company produced Scarecrow and Mrs. King. Their union ended in 1984.

In 1989, he met Tom Hart, a businessman who ran a Utah ski lodge. The two got married in 1991 before divorcing in 1993.

Does Kate Jackson have children?

The actress is a mother of one. She adopted her son, Charles Taylor Jackson, in 1995.

Cancer battle

In January 1987, the actress felt something was wrong with her body, so she requested a mammogram. Medics found a lump in her br*ast.

A biopsy of the lump revealed she had br*ast cancer. She underwent five weeks of radiation therapy.

In September 1989, another mammogram revealed the cancer was back. She underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstructive plastic surgery. How is Kate Jackson today? The actress is cancer-free as of 2022.

What is Kate Jackson doing now?

Where is Kate Jackson now? The actress is based in Keswick, Virginia, United States of America. She owns a farm right outside Charlottesville. She is living a quiet life away from the media. Her last acting gig was in 2007, and she is now a retired actress.

Height and weight

The actress is 5’ 9” or 175 centimetres tall. She weighed about 139 pounds or 63 kilogrammes when she was in the limelight. Her hair and eyes are dark brown.

What does Kate Jackson look like now? It is unclear how she looks today because she has not made a media appearance in years.

Quick facts about Kate Jackson

She was nominated for three Primetime Emmys.

She was listed among the twelve Promising New Actors of 1972 in John Willis' Screen World, Vol. 34.

in John Willis' Screen World, Vol. 34. She turned down a role in Kramer vs. Kramer because of scheduling conflicts with Charlie's Angels .

because of scheduling conflicts with . She had her long legs insured for $8 million in 1987.

She is Spencer Margaret Richmond's godmother. Spencer is Jaclyn Smith's daughter.

Kate Jackson is a retired actress who starred in numerous movies and shows in her prime. The mother of one lives on her farm in Keswick, Virginia.

READ ALSO: Florence Hunt’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Florence Hunt's biography. Hunt is a young actress, dancer, model, singer, and social media personality. Her fame skyrocketed following her appearance as Hyacinth in Bridgerton.

The actress also stars in the Cursed as Nimue. She went to House of Talent, London and Theatretrain, where she honed her acting skills.

Source: Legit.ng