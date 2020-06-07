Kate Jackson's bio: Age, height, spouse, net worth, where is she now?
Kate Jackson is a renowned American actress popularly remembered for her role in Charlie’s Angels. She is an exceptional actress who has starred in over 50 television shows and movies. She has been out of the limelight for some time now, but fans remember how effortlessly she portrayed various characters.
Kate Jackson started her career in the 1960s. She is an exceptional actress who inspired many women to pursue acting as a full-time career. Read more about her age, height, spouse, net worth, and whereabouts.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Lucy Kate Jackson
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|29th Осtоbеr 1948
|Age
|73 years (as of 2022)
|Place of birth
|Віrmіnghаm, Аlаbаmа, United States of America
|Current residence
|Keswick, Virginia, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’ 9”
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|139
|Weight in kilograms
|63
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husbands
|Andrew Stevens, David Greenwald, and Tom Hart
|Children
|1
|Father
|Hogan Jackson
|Mother
|Ruth Jackson (née Shepherd)
|Alma mater
|The Brooke Hill School for Girls, Birmingham–Southern College, and American Academy of Dramatic Arts
|Profession
|Асtress, рrоduсеr, and dіrесtоr
Who is Kate Jackson?
Kate Jackson is a renowned American actress, director, and producer. She started her career about six decades ago. Is Kate Jackson still alive? Yes, the actress is still alive. Unlike at the height of her career, she seldom appears in front of the cameras.
How old is Kate Jackson?
The talented actress is 73 years old as of 2022. She was born on 29th Осtоbеr 1948, and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.
Where is Kate Jackson from?
The actress is from Віrmіnghаm, Аlаbаmа, United States of America. She was born and raised in the Віrmіnghаm area by her parents, Hogan and Ruth Jackson. Her father was a business executive.
Where does Kate Jackson live now? The actress lives on a 120-acre farm in Keswick, Virginia, United States of America. She relocated to the farm to be close to her high school best friend.
Educational background
The actress went to The Brooke Hill School for Girls in Birmingham, Alabama. She then enrolled at the University of Mississippi to study history. She was a member of the Delta Rho chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the institution.
She was not there for very long. Halfway through her first year, she transferred to Birmingham–Southern College. She pursued a course in speech and history of the theatre.
The actress then became an apprentice at the Stowe Playhouse in Stowe, Vermont. She also enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City to study acting.
Career
The actress started her career in the 1960s. Before becoming an actress, she was an NBC page and tour guide at the Rockefeller Center. She then bagged the role of silent ghost Daphne Harridge in the soap opera called Dark Shadows.
Her first role on the big screen was in 1971. Before exiting the limelight, she starred in numerous films, television shows, and television movies. She has over 50 acting credits.
Movies
|Title
|Year
|Role
|Night of Dark Shadows
|1971
|Tracy Collins
|Limbo
|1972
|Sandy Lawton
|Thunder and Lightning
|1977
|Nancy Sue Hunnicutt
|Dirty Tricks
|1981
|Polly Bishop
|Making Love
|1982
|Claire
|Loverboy
|1989
|Diane / Mother
|Error in Judgment
|1999
|Shelley
|Larceny
|2004
|Mom
|No Regrets
|2004
|Suzanne Kennerly
Television movies
|Title
|Year
|Role
|Movin' On
|1972
|Cory
|The New Healers
|1972
|Nurse Michelle Johnson
|Satan's School for Girls
|1973
|Roberta
|Killer Bees
|1974
|Victoria Wells
|Death Cruise
|1974
|Mary Frances Radney
|Death Scream
|1975
|Carol
|Death at Love House
|1976
|Donna Gregory
|Topper
|1979
|Marion Kerby
|Inmates: A Love Story
|1981
|Jane Mount
|Thin Ice
|1981
|Linda Rivers
|Listen to Your Heart
|1983
|Frannie Greene
|The Stranger Within
|1990
|Mare Blackburn
|Black Death
|1992
|Dr. Nora Hart
|Homewrecker
|1992
|Lucy (voice)
|Adrift
|1993
|Katie Nast
|Empty Cradle
|1993
|Rita Donohue
|Arly Hanks
|1993
|Arly hanks
|Armed and Innocent
|1994
|Patsy Holland
|Justice in a Small Town
|1994
|Sandra Clayton
|The Silence of Adultery
|1995
|Dr. Rachel Lindsey
|The Cold Heart of a Killer
|1996
|Jessie Arnold
|A Kidnapping in the Family
|1996
|DeDe Cooper
|Panic in the Skies
|1996
|Laurie Ann Pickett
|What Happened to Bobby Earl?
|1997
|Rose Earl
|Sweet Deception
|1998
|Kit
|Satan's School for Girls
|2000
|The Dean
|A Mother's Testimony
|2001
|Sharon Carlson
|Miracle Dogs
|2003
|Terri Logan
|A Daughter's Conviction
|2006
|Maureen Hansen
Television series
|Title
|Year
|Role
|Dark Shadows
|1970 - 1971
|Daphne Harridge/ Opening Voiceover/ Daphne Collins
|The Jimmy Stewart Show
|1971
|Janice Morton
|Bonanza
|1972
|Ellen Clark
|The Rookies
|1972 - 1976
|Jill Danko
|James at 16
|1977
|Robin
|The San Pedro Beach Bums
|1977
|Sabrina Duncan
|Charlie's Angels
|1976 - 1979
|Sabrina Duncan
|Scarecrow and Mrs. King
|1983 - 1987
|Mrs. Amanda King
|Baby Boom
|1988 - 1989
|J.C. Wiatt
|The Boys of Twilight
|1992
|Miss Dutton
|Ally McBeal
|1997
|Barbara Cooker
|Dead Man's Gun
|1997
|Katherine Morrison
|Twice in a Lifetime
|1999
|Julie Smith/ Mildred
|Batman Beyond
|1999
|Bombshell
|Chicken Soup for the Soul
|2000
|Professor Foley
|The Zeta Project
|2002
|Bombshell
|Sabrina the Teenage Witch
|2002
|Candy
|Third Watch
|2004
|Jan Martin
|Family Guy
|2006
|Mrs. Amanda King
|American Dad!
|2006
|Kate Jackson
|Criminal Minds
|2007
|Ambassador Elizabeth Prentiss
Why did Kate Jackson leave Charlie's Angels?
One of the roles that catapulted the actress to fame was that of Sabrina Duncan on Charlie's Angels. She appeared in this series between 1976 and 1979. She was originally cast as Kelly Garrett, but Jaclyn Smith eventually bagged the role.
She portrayed the character of Sabrina Duncan instead. She left the show because she did not want to sacrifice her life for a television show. She felt it was time to leave.
Directing and producing
Besides acting, the actress was a producer and director.
|Title
|Year
|Role
|Topper
|1979
|Executive producer
|Scarecrow and Mrs. King
|1983
|Co-producer
|Scarecrow and Mrs. King
|1986
|Director (2 episodes)
|Child's Cry
|1986
|Executive producer
|The Cold Heart of a Killer
|1996
|Executive producer
|Dead Man's Gun
|1999
|Director (1 episode)
What is Kate Jackson's net worth?
The actress has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Her wealth is the result of her illustrious acting career.
In 2010, the actress sued her financial advisor. She claimed Richard B. Francis' actions cost her more than $3 million, causing her financial ruin.
She expressed that Francis misinformed her about the value of her estate and pressured her to buy a home she could not afford. The two settled the suit. The terms of their settlement were kept confidential.
Who is Kate Jackson's husband?
Is Kate Jackson still married? The actress is not married at the moment. However, she was previously married.
In the mid-1970s, she was engaged to actor Edward Albert. The two called off their engagement after a while
In August 1978, Andrew Stevens became Kate Jackson's spouse after a six-month courtship. The couple divorced in 1981.
In 1982, she married David Greenwald, a New York-based businessman. The lovebirds founded Shoot The Moon Productions together. The company produced Scarecrow and Mrs. King. Their union ended in 1984.
In 1989, he met Tom Hart, a businessman who ran a Utah ski lodge. The two got married in 1991 before divorcing in 1993.
Does Kate Jackson have children?
The actress is a mother of one. She adopted her son, Charles Taylor Jackson, in 1995.
Cancer battle
In January 1987, the actress felt something was wrong with her body, so she requested a mammogram. Medics found a lump in her br*ast.
A biopsy of the lump revealed she had br*ast cancer. She underwent five weeks of radiation therapy.
In September 1989, another mammogram revealed the cancer was back. She underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstructive plastic surgery. How is Kate Jackson today? The actress is cancer-free as of 2022.
What is Kate Jackson doing now?
Where is Kate Jackson now? The actress is based in Keswick, Virginia, United States of America. She owns a farm right outside Charlottesville. She is living a quiet life away from the media. Her last acting gig was in 2007, and she is now a retired actress.
Height and weight
The actress is 5’ 9” or 175 centimetres tall. She weighed about 139 pounds or 63 kilogrammes when she was in the limelight. Her hair and eyes are dark brown.
What does Kate Jackson look like now? It is unclear how she looks today because she has not made a media appearance in years.
Quick facts about Kate Jackson
- She was nominated for three Primetime Emmys.
- She was listed among the twelve Promising New Actors of 1972 in John Willis' Screen World, Vol. 34.
- She turned down a role in Kramer vs. Kramer because of scheduling conflicts with Charlie's Angels.
- She had her long legs insured for $8 million in 1987.
- She is Spencer Margaret Richmond's godmother. Spencer is Jaclyn Smith's daughter.
Kate Jackson is a retired actress who starred in numerous movies and shows in her prime. The mother of one lives on her farm in Keswick, Virginia.
