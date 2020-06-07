Global site navigation

Kate Jackson's bio: Age, height, spouse, net worth, where is she now?
Сelebrity biographies

Kate Jackson's bio: Age, height, spouse, net worth, where is she now?

by  Tuandike Sasa Cyprine Apindi

Kate Jackson is a renowned American actress popularly remembered for her role in Charlie’s Angels. She is an exceptional actress who has starred in over 50 television shows and movies. She has been out of the limelight for some time now, but fans remember how effortlessly she portrayed various characters.

Kate Jackson
The actress' portrait for Thunder and Lightning at 20th Century-Fox in 1977. Photo: @Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group
Source: Getty Images

Kate Jackson started her career in the 1960s. She is an exceptional actress who inspired many women to pursue acting as a full-time career. Read more about her age, height, spouse, net worth, and whereabouts.

Profile summary

Full nameLucy Kate Jackson
GenderMale
Date of birth29th Осtоbеr 1948
Age 73 years (as of 2022)
Place of birthВіrmіnghаm, Аlаbаmа, United States of America
Current residence Keswick, Virginia, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
Zodiac signScorpio
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5’ 9”
Height in centimetres 175
Weight in pounds139
Weight in kilograms63
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-husbands Andrew Stevens, David Greenwald, and Tom Hart
Children1
FatherHogan Jackson
MotherRuth Jackson (née Shepherd)
Alma materThe Brooke Hill School for Girls, Birmingham–Southern College, and American Academy of Dramatic Arts
ProfessionАсtress, рrоduсеr, and dіrесtоr

Who is Kate Jackson?

Kate Jackson is a renowned American actress, director, and producer. She started her career about six decades ago. Is Kate Jackson still alive? Yes, the actress is still alive. Unlike at the height of her career, she seldom appears in front of the cameras.

How old is Kate Jackson?

The talented actress is 73 years old as of 2022. She was born on 29th Осtоbеr 1948, and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

where is kate jackson now
The actress wearing Headscarf in the late 1980s. Photo: @Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group
Source: Getty Images

Where is Kate Jackson from?

The actress is from Віrmіnghаm, Аlаbаmа, United States of America. She was born and raised in the Віrmіnghаm area by her parents, Hogan and Ruth Jackson. Her father was a business executive.

Where does Kate Jackson live now? The actress lives on a 120-acre farm in Keswick, Virginia, United States of America. She relocated to the farm to be close to her high school best friend.

Educational background

The actress went to The Brooke Hill School for Girls in Birmingham, Alabama. She then enrolled at the University of Mississippi to study history. She was a member of the Delta Rho chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the institution.

She was not there for very long. Halfway through her first year, she transferred to Birmingham–Southern College. She pursued a course in speech and history of the theatre.

The actress then became an apprentice at the Stowe Playhouse in Stowe, Vermont. She also enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City to study acting.

Career

The actress started her career in the 1960s. Before becoming an actress, she was an NBC page and tour guide at the Rockefeller Center. She then bagged the role of silent ghost Daphne Harridge in the soap opera called Dark Shadows.

Her first role on the big screen was in 1971. Before exiting the limelight, she starred in numerous films, television shows, and television movies. She has over 50 acting credits.

Movies

TitleYearRole
Night of Dark Shadows1971Tracy Collins
Limbo1972Sandy Lawton
Thunder and Lightning1977Nancy Sue Hunnicutt
Dirty Tricks1981Polly Bishop
Making Love1982Claire
Loverboy1989Diane / Mother
Error in Judgment1999Shelley
Larceny2004Mom
No Regrets2004Suzanne Kennerly

Television movies

TitleYearRole
Movin' On 1972 Cory
The New Healers 1972Nurse Michelle Johnson
Satan's School for Girls 1973Roberta
Killer Bees1974Victoria Wells
Death Cruise 1974Mary Frances Radney
Death Scream 1975Carol
Death at Love House1976Donna Gregory
Topper1979Marion Kerby
Inmates: A Love Story 1981Jane Mount
Thin Ice 1981Linda Rivers
Listen to Your Heart 1983Frannie Greene
The Stranger Within 1990Mare Blackburn
Black Death 1992Dr. Nora Hart
Homewrecker 1992Lucy (voice)
Adrift1993Katie Nast
Empty Cradle 1993Rita Donohue
Arly Hanks 1993Arly hanks
Armed and Innocent1994Patsy Holland
Justice in a Small Town 1994Sandra Clayton
The Silence of Adultery 1995Dr. Rachel Lindsey
The Cold Heart of a Killer1996Jessie Arnold
A Kidnapping in the Family 1996DeDe Cooper
Panic in the Skies 1996Laurie Ann Pickett
What Happened to Bobby Earl? 1997Rose Earl
Sweet Deception1998Kit
Satan's School for Girls 2000The Dean
A Mother's Testimony2001Sharon Carlson
Miracle Dogs2003Terri Logan
A Daughter's Conviction 2006Maureen Hansen

Television series

TitleYearRole
Dark Shadows1970 - 1971Daphne Harridge/ Opening Voiceover/ Daphne Collins
The Jimmy Stewart Show1971Janice Morton
Bonanza1972Ellen Clark
The Rookies 1972 - 1976Jill Danko
James at 16 1977Robin
The San Pedro Beach Bums 1977Sabrina Duncan
Charlie's Angels1976 - 1979Sabrina Duncan
Scarecrow and Mrs. King1983 - 1987Mrs. Amanda King
Baby Boom1988 - 1989J.C. Wiatt
The Boys of Twilight 1992Miss Dutton
Ally McBeal 1997Barbara Cooker
Dead Man's Gun 1997Katherine Morrison
Twice in a Lifetime 1999Julie Smith/ Mildred
Batman Beyond 1999Bombshell
Chicken Soup for the Soul2000Professor Foley
The Zeta Project2002Bombshell
Sabrina the Teenage Witch 2002Candy
Third Watch 2004Jan Martin
Family Guy2006Mrs. Amanda King
American Dad! 2006Kate Jackson
Criminal Minds 2007Ambassador Elizabeth Prentiss

Why did Kate Jackson leave Charlie's Angels?

One of the roles that catapulted the actress to fame was that of Sabrina Duncan on Charlie's Angels. She appeared in this series between 1976 and 1979. She was originally cast as Kelly Garrett, but Jaclyn Smith eventually bagged the role.

She portrayed the character of Sabrina Duncan instead. She left the show because she did not want to sacrifice her life for a television show. She felt it was time to leave.

Directing and producing

Besides acting, the actress was a producer and director.

TitleYearRole
Topper1979Executive producer
Scarecrow and Mrs. King 1983Co-producer
Scarecrow and Mrs. King 1986Director (2 episodes)
Child's Cry1986Executive producer
The Cold Heart of a Killer 1996Executive producer
Dead Man's Gun 1999Director (1 episode)

What is Kate Jackson's net worth?

The actress has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Her wealth is the result of her illustrious acting career.

In 2010, the actress sued her financial advisor. She claimed Richard B. Francis' actions cost her more than $3 million, causing her financial ruin.

She expressed that Francis misinformed her about the value of her estate and pressured her to buy a home she could not afford. The two settled the suit. The terms of their settlement were kept confidential.

Is Kate Jackson still married?
The actress with her ex-husband, David Greenwald, in New York City in1982. Photo: @Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives
Source: Getty Images

Who is Kate Jackson's husband?

Is Kate Jackson still married? The actress is not married at the moment. However, she was previously married.

In the mid-1970s, she was engaged to actor Edward Albert. The two called off their engagement after a while

In August 1978, Andrew Stevens became Kate Jackson's spouse after a six-month courtship. The couple divorced in 1981.

In 1982, she married David Greenwald, a New York-based businessman. The lovebirds founded Shoot The Moon Productions together. The company produced Scarecrow and Mrs. King. Their union ended in 1984.

In 1989, he met Tom Hart, a businessman who ran a Utah ski lodge. The two got married in 1991 before divorcing in 1993.

Does Kate Jackson have children?

The actress is a mother of one. She adopted her son, Charles Taylor Jackson, in 1995.

Cancer battle

In January 1987, the actress felt something was wrong with her body, so she requested a mammogram. Medics found a lump in her br*ast.

A biopsy of the lump revealed she had br*ast cancer. She underwent five weeks of radiation therapy.

In September 1989, another mammogram revealed the cancer was back. She underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstructive plastic surgery. How is Kate Jackson today? The actress is cancer-free as of 2022.

What is Kate Jackson doing now?

Where is Kate Jackson now? The actress is based in Keswick, Virginia, United States of America. She owns a farm right outside Charlottesville. She is living a quiet life away from the media. Her last acting gig was in 2007, and she is now a retired actress.

Height and weight

The actress is 5’ 9” or 175 centimetres tall. She weighed about 139 pounds or 63 kilogrammes when she was in the limelight. Her hair and eyes are dark brown.

What does Kate Jackson look like now? It is unclear how she looks today because she has not made a media appearance in years.

Quick facts about Kate Jackson

  • She was nominated for three Primetime Emmys.
  • She was listed among the twelve Promising New Actors of 1972 in John Willis' Screen World, Vol. 34.
  • She turned down a role in Kramer vs. Kramer because of scheduling conflicts with Charlie's Angels.
  • She had her long legs insured for $8 million in 1987.
  • She is Spencer Margaret Richmond's godmother. Spencer is Jaclyn Smith's daughter.

Kate Jackson is a retired actress who starred in numerous movies and shows in her prime. The mother of one lives on her farm in Keswick, Virginia.

