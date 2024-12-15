Sebastien Haller was recently asked to name the player who deserves the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award

The Ivorian international admitted that it would be tough choosing one among the five nominees ahead of the CAF Awards

The on-loan Borussia Dortmund striker disclosed that there are many aspects that make this decision difficult

Ivorian superstar Sebastien Haller has disclosed that it would be tough choosing the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award winner.

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman, South Africa's Ronwen Williams, Simon Adingra of Ivory Coast, Serhou Guirassy of Guinea, and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco are all up for the prize.

The award ceremony is slated for Monday, December 16, in Marrakech, Morocco, as CAF will name the best players on the continent in the men's and women's categories.

Sebastien Haller tips Simon Adingra to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Haller, who won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, is rooting for his compatriot Adingra to win the prestigious prize.

Host Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the continental showpiece in February, with Haller scoring the winning goal in the 2-1 victory.

Ademola Lookman played 79 minutes in the encounter before being substituted for frontman Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Atalanta striker had a decent tournament, scoring three goals, including a brace against Cameroon and the only goal against Angola.

He also led Atalanta to the Europa League title when he netted a hat-trick in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Haller backs Adingra for CAF Award

However, Haller believes Adingra actually deserves the award ahead of Lookman and other nominees. He told SportyTV:

""Lookman had a good season with the club, great season; also in the Afcon he had a great tournament.”

"You have Adingra as well. Of course if I have to choose someone it will be him. I will be more than happy for him.

"He had a good season with the club, maybe less brilliant than the two others but he delivered when he came on in the Afcon and went back with the title. It will be tough."

Ekong backs Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong believes Ademola Lookman should win the prize.

Ekong and Lookman duo are among the five finalists shortlisted for the prestigious prize this year.

Other players in the 5-man shortlist are Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy and Achraf Hakimi.

