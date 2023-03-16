Who is Liver King’s wife? Meet Barbara Johnson aka Liver Queen

Who is Liver King’s wife? The wife of the American businessman, bodybuilder and social media influencer is Barbara Johnson. She is a dentist, entrepreneur and social media influencer. Her husband is known for advocating for the nine tenets of ancestral living and his unconventional lifestyle of eating raw liver and lifting massive amounts of weight.

Liver King’s wife is a well-known personality who came into the limelight following her marriage to the American bodybuilder. Barbara and her husband own the Ancestral Supplements and The Fittest company based in the United States that Provides different supplements like chocolate bars and beef. The dentist currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Barbara Johnson Nickname Liver Queen Gender Female Date of birth Unknown Age Unknown Place of birth Warsaw, Poland Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality Polish-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 32-28-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-71-81 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Partner Brian Johnson (Liver King) Children 2 University Stony Brook University Profession Dentist, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million

Liver Queen’s bio

Liver King’s wife hails from Warsaw, Poland. She is a Polish-American national of white ethnicity. Liver Queen’s real name is Barbara Johnson. She attended Stony Brook University in New York City, United States.

What is Liver Queen’s age?

The Polish-American dentist has not disclosed any details about her age. However, based on several reports on the internet, she could be in her early forties.

Career

Barbara Johnson is a dentist, entrepreneur and social media influencer. After graduating from Stony Brook University, she started working at the Dentiq Dentistry clinic in Texas, USA. The Polish-American dentist worked there for a while, then quit the job and joined her husband in establishing the Ancestral Supplements and The Fittest company.

Barbara Johnson and her husband sell nutrition supplements supporting their fitness company's nine tenets of ancestral lifestyle. The duo believes that by living ancestrally, human beings overcome obstacles between themselves and true health and happiness. The Liver Queen regularly posts content related to fitness and diet on her Instagram account. She boasts over 93 thousand followers on the platform at the time of writing.

When did Liver King meet Liver King?

The couple met in 2004. They dated for a few years and tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony. Liver King’s family is blessed with two children, Stryker and Rad. Their eldest, Stryker, was born in 2007, while Rad was born in 2009.

Their children occasionally appear in their parents' videos on social media. Barbara Johnson and her children often make cameos on his videos working out, eating various animal organs and lifting weights, just like their father.

Liver Queen’s height and weight

The celebrity wife stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 32-28-32 (81-71-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Liver King’s wife

Who is the Liver Queen? She is a dentist, entrepreneur and social media influencer from Warsaw, Poland. What is Liver Queen’s real name? Her real name is Barbara Johnson. What is Liver Queen’s nationality? She is a Polish-American national. Who is Liver King’s wife? The American businessman is married to Barbara Johnson. What is Liver Queen’s age? She has not revealed her exact date of birth, but she could be in her early forties as of 2023. What does Liver King's wife do for a living? She is the co-manager of the Ancestral Supplements Company. What is Liver Queen’s height? The Polish-American entrepreneur is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

Liver King’s wife, Barbara Johnson, is an entrepreneur, dentist and social media influencer from the United States of America. She has gained massive recognition following her marriage to the American businessman and bodybuilder.

