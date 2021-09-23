Jayda Cheaves’ biography: age, real name, height, net worth

Jayda Cheaves is an American social media celebrity, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. She is also popularly known for being Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend. Cheaves is a young entrepreneur whose business has grown tremendously due to her online influence.

What is Jayda Cheaves’ real name? For a long time, many people have known her as Jayda Wayda/Ayanna. However, her birth name is Jayda Cheaves. Her biography has all the details about her personal life and career.

Profile summary

Real name: Jayda Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves Nickname: Wayda, Ayanna

Wayda, Ayanna Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25th September 1997

25th September 1997 Age: 24 years old (as of 2021)

24 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Savannah, GA, USA

Savannah, GA, USA Current residence: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’1”

5’1” Height in centimetres: 154.94

154.94 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Tricia Cheaves

Tricia Cheaves Father: Unknown

Unknown Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Children: 1

1 School: Windsor Forest High School

Windsor Forest High School Profession: Social media star, YouTuber, entrepreneur

Social media star, YouTuber, entrepreneur Net worth: $4 million

$4 million YouTube: Jayda Cheaves

Jayda Cheaves Instagram: @jaydacheaves

Jayda Cheaves’ biography

She was born in Savannah, Georgia, USA. Her mother's name is Tricia Cheaves, while the identity of her father remains unknown.

Cheaves has two known siblings – a brother and a sister. Their names are Len and Ameerah. Jayda Cheaves’ sister is a social media personality; she also deals in beauty products.

Jayda Cheaves’ zodiac sign is Libra. She has mixed ethnicity, African-American.

Education

The YouTuber went to Windsor Forest High School. Did she go to college? She once revealed in an interview that she never went to college.

When is Jayda Cheaves’ birthday?

She was born on 25th September 1997. Therefore, as of 2021, Jayda Cheaves’ age is 24 years.

Career

What is Jayda Cheaves famous for? She is a social media star, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. It all began on Instagram and Poshmark.

She started selling her used clothes on Poshmark, an e-commerce fashion app and website. Later, she started her website. She has since grown the business.

She owns Amour Jayda LLC. Apart from selling clothes, she deals in human hair. Waydamin merch is her other latest clothing line brand. However, it is yet to launch, but she has promoted it on social media over the last few months.

Besides entrepreneurship, she is a brand ambassador of PrettyLittleThing, a UK-based fashion company.

In August 2018, she created a YouTube channel. At the time of writing, the channel has over 327K subscribers and more than 9.6 million views. Like her Twitter and Facebook accounts, the YouTube channel is yet to be verified. Usually, she publishes content about her family on the YouTube channel.

Jayda Cheaves’ net worth

Between 2016 and 2018, she made $2.5 million selling her clothes on Poshmark. In 2021, her net worth is allegedly estimated to be around $4 million. However, there is no official information about the matter.

Body stats

Jayda Cheaves’ height is 5’1”, an equivalent of 154.94 cm. She also weighs 121 lbs or 55 kg.

How did Jayda Cheaves look like before fame? Some people believe that she underwent plastic surgery to enhance her appearance. She once addressed the rumours on an Instagram Live video, which is now available on YouTube.

Who is Jayda's baby daddy?

She has a son child with singer and rapper Lil Baby (real name Dominique Jones). Jayda Cheaves and Lil baby were together for around two years before ending their relationship.

The rapper discovered her pregnancy shortly after their break-up. The now exes are co-parenting the child.

The name Jayda Cheaves’ child is Loyal Armani. He was born on 18th February 2019. As of 2021, he is two years old.

How did Jayda Cheaves meet Lil Baby?

Lil Baby was the one who made the first move. The singer used Cheaves' sister, Ameerah, help to win her love. Later, he started to slid into her DMs and eventually succeeded.

Jayda Cheaves is an entrepreneur well known for Amour Jayda LLC. She is also a YouTube star with impressive views and subscribers. The self-made millionaire believes that consistency is the key to success.

