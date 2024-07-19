Who are Justin Bieber's siblings? Discover the singer's brothers and sisters

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer and songwriter known for his songs such as Never Say Never, Stuck With You, and Love Yourself. He came into the limelight in 2010 when his music Baby became an international hit. Justin Bieber has been nominated for the Kids' Choice Awards, Grammy, and People's Choice Awards. Besides his career life, fans have been more curious about the people he calls family. Meet Justin Bieber's siblings and learn about them.

Justin Bieber performing during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards (L). Justin during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (R). Photo: Rich Fury, Angela Weiss (modified by author)

Justin Bieber's music career started in 2007 when he released Ne-Yo's So Sick cover. His famous albums include My World 2.0, Broken Promises, and Changes. His album My World 2.0 debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200, making him famous. Justin Bieber's siblings have also piqued the interest of many who want to know if they are also into music.

Profile summary

Full name Justin Drew Bieber Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth London, Canada Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity French-Canadian-Irish-German-English-Scottish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Pattie Mallette Father Jeremy Bieber Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse Hailey Bieber School Jeanne Sauve Catholic School, St. Michael Catholic Secondary School, Stratford District Secondary School Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @justinbieber TikTok @justinbieber Facebook @justinbieber X (Twitter) @justinbieber

Justin Bieber's siblings

Justin Bieber was born on 1 March 1994 in London, Canada. His mother raised him when his father left when he was young. His parents were never married. He revealed in an interview that they had him when they were young.

My mom and my dad were actually never married. They had me when they were 18 and 17. So it was crazy for them. They were my age when they had me, so it is like trying to have a kid now like I wouldn't be responsible.

The Canadian singer is Patricia Mallette and Jeremy's only child. His mother did not have more kids. However, he has younger siblings from his father's side: three sisters and one brother. Here is a look at Justin Bieber's brothers and sisters.

1. Allie Bieber

Full name: Allie Bieber

Allie Bieber Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 7 April 2007

7 April 2007 Age: 17 years old (as of 2024)

17 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Mother: Chelsey Rebelo

Allie Bieber was born on 7 April 2007 in Canada. She is Justin Bieber's sister from his father's side. Her mother is Chelsey Rebelo, an internet personality. Allie is a social media influencer with over 238 thousand followers on Instagram.

She shares a close relationship with her elder brother, Justin. On 14 May 2020, Allie shared a photo of Justin, Jazmyn and Jaxon posing in a recording booth.

2. Jazmyn Bieber

Full name: Jazmyn Bieber

Jazmyn Bieber Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 30 May 2008

30 May 2008 Age: 16 years old (as of 2024)

16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Mother: Erin Wagner

Jazmyn is the singer's second half-sister. She was born on 30 May 2008 to Jeremy and his ex-wife Erin Wagner. Justin Bieber's sister, Jazmyn, is a YouTuber and Instagram star with over 1.5 million followers on her Instagram account. Jazmyn loves spending time with her siblings and frequently shares photos of them on her Instagram.

She shares a close relationship with her elder brother, Justin, and posts pictures of them, showing their closeness. Jazmyn has shared a stage with Justin several times during his performances. When Jazmyn was 3 years old, he called her on stage, and they sang his song Baby together. He also danced with her on stage while singing the song Sorry.

Jazmyn looks up to her brother and takes him as his role model. On 14 May 2020, she posted a picture of her singing in a music studio with Justin and accompanied it with the following caption.

Learning from the best @justinbieber

3. Jaxon Bieber

Jaxon Bieber posing with a phone in his hand (L). Justin Bieber hugging his half-brother Jaxon Bieber (R). Photo: @jaxonbieber on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Jaxon Bieber

Jaxon Bieber Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20 November 2009

20 November 2009 Age: 14 years old (as of 2024)

14 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Mother: Erin Wagner

Does Justin Bieber have a baby brother? Jaxon is the Canadian singer's half-brother. He was born on 20 November 2009, making him 14 years old as of 2024. His mother is Erin Wagner. Like his sister Jazmyn and Allie, he is a social media influencer with a following of 1 million on Instagram. Jaxon graduated from middle school in 2023 and shared a photo on Instagram.

He shares photos of him and his brother Justin spending time together. According to his Instagram bio, he loves acting and aspires to be one. On 20 November 2021, the famous singer shared a post on Instagram wishing his younger brother Jaxon a happy birthday. Below is what he wrote as the caption;

I sit here and look at all of these photos, and I'm reminded of how much I love you, my precious little bro. I am so proud of you. I can't believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy, and I'm honoured to be your big brother.

4. Bay Bieber

Bay Bieber doing yoga (L). Bay Bieber posing in a field wearing a red shirt(R). Photo: @baybieber on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Bay Bieber

Bay Bieber Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 16 August 2018

16 August 2018 Age: 5 years old (as of 2024)

5 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Mother: Chelsey Rebelo

Bay Bieber is the Canadian singer's youngest sibling. She was born on August 16, 2018, to Jeremy and Chelsey Rebelo. Bay is a model and kid influencer. She has over 357,500 followers on her Instagram account.

Who is Justin Bieber's mom?

Singer Justin Bieber (R) and mom Pattie Mallette arrive at the 40th Anniversary American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

The Canadian singer's mom is Pattie Mallette. She was born on 2 April 1975 in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. She is an author and social media influencer known for her autography Nowhere but Up: The Story of Justin Bieber's Mom. She raised Justin alone and supported his music career.

In the book, she discusses her troubled upbringing and personal transformation from abandonment and single parenthood into a strong faith and life filled with grace and hope. It was published in 2012 and was listed as No. 17 on the New York Times Best Seller list. She is also a film producer known for the films To Write Love on Her Arms and Crescendo I.

In an interview with Justin Beliebers, the singer described his mother as strong, especially because she raised him alone and supported his music career.

She is awesome. I would describe her as the strongest woman I know…she raised me on her own, which is hard, and she moved away from everything she ever knew to come and help me pursue what I love. I just love her so much.

Who is Justin Bieber's dad?

Jeremy Bieber is the singer's father. He is a famous YouTuber and film producer known for his work in Bodyguards: Secret Lives from Watchtower. He was born on 4 June 1975 in Stratford, Ontario, Canada.

The singer's relationship with his father has always had ups and downs because he left when the singer was young. However, the two share a strong bond and the singer continues to know his father. In 2017, he posted a photo of himself and his dad and wrote a heartfelt caption;

I love continuing to get to know my father. I love working through hard things to get to the good things. Relationships are worth fighting for, especially with family!! Love you forever and always, Daddy!

FAQs

Who is Justin Bieber? He is a Canadian singer and songwriter. How many siblings does Justin Bieber have? The singer has 4 half-siblings. Who raised Justin Bieber? His mother raised him after his dad left when Justin was young. Who is the father of Justin Bieber? His father is Jeremy Bieber. Does Justin have a sister? The Canadian singer has three half-sisters, Allie, Jazmyn and Bay. How old was Justin Bieber's mom when she had him? She had Justin when she was 18 years old.

Justin Bieber's siblings are all famous like him. He has three half-sisters and one half-brother. The Canadian singer and his siblings share a close relationship, and he shares photos with them on social media platforms such as Instagram.

