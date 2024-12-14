The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has lamented about the environment and landscape of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun state

Tinubu's wife charged the management of OAU to emulate the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka

She pointed out the presence of commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders on the OAU campus

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ile-Ife, Osun state - The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun state to emulate the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu's wife reminisced about the OAU's beautiful landscape while she was a student there years ago.

Tinubu's wife decried the state of environment in Obafemi Awolowo University Photo credit: @KukoyiBusola

Source: Twitter

She expressed concern that the campus’ natural beauty has significantly diminished over the years and pledged a N1 billion donation to restore it.

Senator Tinubu lamented the presence of commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders on the OAU campus.

She stated this while speaking at the University’s 48th convocation ceremony on Saturday, December 14.

According to Vanguard, she decried the state of OAU’s environment, adding that you hardly see Okada riders on the UNILAG campus.

“Today, as we were coming in, I noticed numerous Okada riders. The last time I came here I talked about the environment that used to be known as the University of Ife and the landscape.

“Hence, my decision to donate N1 billion to beautify the environment.

“And today, as we came in, I was telling the Ooni about the too many Okada. We don’t see that in UNILAG.”

The Nigerian First Lady charged other awardees to donate shuttle buses to check the menace of Okada riders.

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, and Daere Afonya-A Akobo were conferred with an honourary doctorate.

“I spoke with other awardees and other young billionaires on the need to get shuttle buses to check Okada menace.”

UNILAG looks like city as photographer shares fascinating video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a talented Nigerian photographer captured fascinating images of the UNILAG Akoka campus.

The video of the UNILAG Akoka campus caught the attention of many social media users who saw it.

Some Nigerians said the school, which was founded in 1962, was one of the best and coolest campuses in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng