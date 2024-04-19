Who is Katt Williams' wife? A look at the comedian's wives and girlfriends

Katt Williams is a renowned stand-up comedian and actor from the United States. He rose to prominence after playing Money Mike in Friday After Next and Bobby Shaw in My Wife and Kids. Williams went viral in January 2024 when he appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, making fans curious about his personal life. Who is Katt Williams' wife?

Comedian Katt Williams performs at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on October 4, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis

Source: Getty Images

Katt Williams started his comedy career in 1991 in Cincinnati. He performed in clubs around the country, where he honed his comedy skills. Since then, he has become one of the most famous comedians with over 10 comedy specials. While Katt's career is an open book, his personal life is shrouded in mystery, leaving many to wonder, "Is Katt Williams married?'"

Full name Micah Williams Nickname Katt Williams Gender Male Date of birth 2 September 1971 Age 52 years (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Brenda Louise Father John Cornell Williams Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Quadirah Locus, Eboni Gray Children 8 School Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, Colonel High School Profession Stand-up comedian, actor Net worth $2 million Instagram @kattwilliams

Who is Katt Williams' wife?

The American comedian is unmarried. He is seemingly single as of 2024. However, he has been married before and divorced.

Katt Williams' relationship history

For a long time, fans have been eager to know the details of the comedian's personal life, especially his relationships. The comedian and actor has been linked with several women. Here is a look at who he dated in the past.

Quadirah Locus (1993–1995)

Quadirah Locus was the first wife of comedian Kat Williams. The two welcomed their son during their relationship. Katt Williams' wife, Quadirah Locushad, had several children from her previous relationships. It is reported that the stand-up comedian adopted these children, who are the half-brothers and sisters of his son.

Notably, Quadirah supported him during his early comedy as he performed nationwide. Nevertheless, the marriage was short-lived, and the two divorced.

Eboni Gray (2010–2011)

TV host Eboni Williams attends the 2019 Black Girls Rock! at NJ Performing Arts Center on August 25, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Was Eboni Gray Katt Williams' wife? After his divorce from Quadirah Locus, Katts started dating Eboni Grey. The relationship allegedly ended up in a private wedding. They were together for several months before they eventually split.

In 2016, TMZ reported that Ebony Gray had filed documents in court asking for an annulment of her alleged legal union with the comedian. She alleged that:

They were together, in the eyes of the law, from 2010 to 2011.

She then asked for spousal support. Gray said she wanted the annulment because the comedian was of "unsound mind." The comedian denied these claims, saying the two had no romantic relations.

Does Katt Williams have a daughter?

Leanne is one of the Katt Williams' daughters. She was adopted by the comedian and Crystal McGhee. It is not clear if the two were married. According to TMZ, Katt lost custody of Leanne to her mother, Crystal. He, however, has visitation rights.

It is also alleged that Katt Williams' daughter, Jessica, was adopted. Her mother is Crystal McGhee, Katt's former nanny. The comedian has other adopted daughters.

Does Katt Williams have biological kids?

The American actor has eight children. One is biological, and seven are adopted. His biological son is Micah Williams Jr. His mother is his ex-wife, Quadirah Locus.

During an interview with Howard Stern, the comedian said he had many children due to his promises to himself. He promised himself he would help people if he made it in comedy.

Katt Williams attends Rick Ross' 40th Birthday Celebration on January 28, 2016, in Fayetteville, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Is Kevin Hart's ex-wife touring with Katt Williams?

Torrei Hart, Kevin Hart's ex-wife, announced she would join the comedian on his highly anticipated 'Dark Matters' tour. She posted a picture of herself with the comedian and captioned it:

#Charlotte #Orlando #Tampa, come see me live with my good friend @kattwilliams on the Dark Matters tour.

FAQs

Who is Katt Williams? He is a renowned stand-up comedian and actor from the United States. Where is Katt Williams from? He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. How old is Katt Williams? He was born on 2 September 1971 and is 52 years old as of April 2024. Is Katt Williams married? No, the comedian is not married. He is divorced. Does Katt Williams have any children? The comedian has eight children. One biological and seven adopted. Is Kevin Hart's ex-wife touring with Katt Williams? On Instagram, Torrei Hart, Kevin Hart's ex-wife, announced that she would join Katt Williams on his highly anticipated 'Dark Matters' tour. What is Katt Williams' net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian has an alleged net worth of $2 million.

The topic of Katt Williams' wife has been buzzing online for some time now. The American comedian and actor is divorced. He was previously married to Quadirah Locus and Eboni Gray. The comedian has eight children, one biological and seven adopted. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

