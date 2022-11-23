Does Richard Madden have a wife? The actor's dating history revealed

Who is Richard Madden’s wife? Richard Madden is a Scottish actor and model. He is popularly known for his role as Robb Stark in the hit series Game of Thrones. With this fame, the actor has been scrutinized, with many people wanting to know more about his love life.

Richard Madden attends The Eternals UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021, in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Richard Madden started acting at the age of 11 and got his first onscreen role in 2000. Richard has been featured in movies and such as Worried About the Boy, Eternals, Bodyguard, and Cinderella just to mention a few. Madden is also a Golden Globe winner and BAFTA nominee.

Who is Richard Madden’s wife?

The actor is not married. However, he has been linked to several women in the past. Here is a look at Richard Madden's dating history.

Richard Madden and Gemma Chan

Richard Madden and Gemma Chan played lovers Sersi and Ikaris in the movie Entenals. Fans believed that the co-stars were dating in real life, going by the steamy scenes from the show. While the impact of the scene was obvious, Madden and Chan were just playing out the long relationship between Sersi and Ikaris.

The two stars looked good on the red carpet in Rome for the screening of Eternals. The two have great chemistry off-screen, which might have sparked dating rumours among fans. They have known each other for a decade, and playing immortal soulmates in the film makes the chemistry natural.

Richard Madden and Jenna Coleman

Actor Richard Madden and actress Jenna Coleman attend the premiere of Cinderella at the El Capitan Theatre on March 1, 2015, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Jenna Coleman is an English actress popularly known for her role as Jasmine Thomas in the soap opera Emmerdale. Jenna was Richard Madden’s girlfriend for about two years. He started dating Jenna while he was on Game of Thrones in 2012.

A year after they started dating, Jenna got a role as Clara Oswald in Doctor Who. Madden gushed over his girlfriend landing the role.

While the couple seemed happy, the pair parted ways in 2015. Richard was rumoured to have gotten close to his Cinderella co-star Lily James. Jenna also started a relationship with her co-star Tom Hughes while filming Victoria.

Richard Madden and Laura Whitmore

In 2016, Madden and Laura Whitmore started dating. Laura is an Irish television presenter known for hosting the love reality TV show Love Island. They were both keen on taking their romance forward, but five months later, they broke up. Laura met and started dating her current husband, Iain Sterling, in the same year.

Richard Madden and Caroline Flack

After parting ways with Laura Whitmore, the actor was rumoured to have dated Caroline Flack in the summer of 2017. The relationship is said to have caused a huge bust-up with Laura, her good friend. Caroline is said to have broken the girl code. Their relationship was short-lived, and the pair broke up before the year ended.

Richard Madden and Suki Waterhouse

Richard is also rumoured to have dated Suki Waterhouse in 2016. She is a British model, actress, and musician. They met through mutual friends. Their romance was short-lived, and the couple went their separate ways.

Richard Madden and Ellie Bamber

Madden and Ellie are said to have dated between 2017 and 2019. Ellie is a British actress famous for her role as Mandy Rice-Davies in Les Miserables. The two broke up after 18 months in 2019. Ellie was absent when Richard accepted his Golden Globe Award, and he did not mention her.

The ex-couple had considered couples therapy, but a source claimed that they had too many issues that simply could not be resolved. According to The Sun, they were both gutted, but it was a decision made for the best.

Are Lily James and Richard Madden together?

Lily James and Richard Madden attend the UK Premiere of Cinderella at Odeon Leicester Square on March 19, 2015, in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

No, Lily and Richard are not together. Lily James, born Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson, is an English actress. James was Richard Madden's partner in Disney’s 2015 hit film Cinderella. The two played the roles of Ella (James) and the Prince (Richard). Their performance was so convincing that some fans suspected the two were a real-life couple.

The two attended the Cinderella premiere together, and the co-stars were photographed laughing and smiling on the red carpet. The pair teased a kiss on the lips in one of the shots on the red carpet. However, it is possible that Lily and Richard's fake kiss was to promote their film.

Both Lily and Madden were dating other people. Lily was with Matt Smith, and Madden was dating Jenna Coleman.

However, Lily’s five-year relationship with Matt ended during quarantine. The two have remained close since Cinderella. Lily later posted a black and white photo with the actor hanging out. She captioned the photo, “Richard,” and added a black heart emoji. Around the same time, Richard shared another photo with the caption, “Lily,” and also included a black heart.

Is Richard Madden gay?

Madden’s sexuality has been a subject of discussion, with many people asking if he is gay. The debate has raged on since the actor portrayed a gay man in the movie Rocketman.

Brandon Flynn was rumoured to be Richard Madden's boyfriend in 2019. Brandon Flynn is known for his portrayal of Justin Foley in 13 Reasons Why. The two were spotted hanging out in LA on several occasions.

About his role in Rocketman, The Guardian asked him about his view on actors playing roles that are not a reflection of their real-life sexualities.

We have to focus more on diversity and having everyone represented, but I’m also a firm believer in the best actor for the part.

Additionally, the established actor has indicated he likes to keep his personal life private and doesn’t discuss his relationships. When The New York Times tried to have Richard talk about his relationships, Madden did not open up.

I just keep my personal life personal,” he said. “I’ve never talked about my relationships.

The relationship was however over before either party confirmed the relationship. According to The Sun, a source told them,

Brandon has made it clear he doesn’t want to see Richard because he asked the team at Versace not to invite him to a party they are having at the beginning of December. Richard has been dressed by the brand a few times, but they are working with Brandon now, they are respecting his wishes and haven’t asked Richard to attend the bash.

Richard Madden likes to keep his personal life private, and there is no information to confirm if he is married or not. However, the Game of Thrones star has been linked with several female celebrities. Questions have also been raised about his sexuality, but he has remained silent on the subject.

