Anna McNulty’s biography: age, height, birthday, sister, net worth

Anna McNulty is a Canadian social media personality, dancer and contortionist. She is also a YouTube star. She is known for her photos and videos that depict her flexibility on her social media platforms such as Instagram.

Canadian contortionist, McNulty. Photo: @annaemcnulty

Source: Instagram

Anna McNulty has amassed over a million followers on Instagram at time of writing. She is also well recognized on TikTok with a vast following. Here is everything about her, including her net worth, family, and age.

Profile summary

Full name: Anna McNulty

Anna McNulty Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 26 April 2002

26 April 2002 Age: 19 years (as of 2022)

19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada

Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada Current residence: Saint John, Canada

Saint John, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5’2’’

5’2’’ Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 99

99 Weight in kilograms: 45

45 Body measurements in inches: 32-23-35

32-23-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-58-89

81-58-89 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Charlene

Charlene Father: Mr McNulty

Mr McNulty Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Saint John High School

Saint John High School Profession: Social media influencer, dancer, contortionist, YouTuber

Social media influencer, dancer, contortionist, YouTuber Net worth: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Instagram: @annaemcnulty

@annaemcnulty TikTok: @annamcnulty

@annamcnulty YouTube: @annamcnulty

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Anna McNulty’s biography

Anna McNulty was born on 26 April 2002. Her father is Mr McNulty, and he works as a government employee. Who is Anna McNulty’s mom? Her name is Charlene.

The social media personality grew up alongside her older sister. Anna McNulty's sister is called Grace.

How old is Anna McNulty?

Anna McNulty’s age is 19 years as of 2022.

When is Anna McNulty’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 26th of April each year. Her birth sign is Taurus.

Where is Anna McNulty from?

She is from Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity. The internet personality is from a Christian family.

What high school did Anna McNulty go to?

She attended Saint John High School and graduated in 2019. She does not have college plans yet. The Canadian YouTuber intends to focus on her YouTube channel at the moment. This is what she said in a YouTube video about the issue,

…for me right now, it wouldn't make much sense to go and take something in the university or college that am not really interested in when I'm already doing something that I absolutely love…I do not have any college plans at the moment.

Canadian TikTok star McNulty posing in a cute blue and black combo outfit. Photo: @annaemcnulty

Source: Instagram

Career

She has been passionate about gymnastics from an early age. She was a cheerleader when she was 10 years old. In April 2015, she met gymnastic Angel Rice. Meeting the team was an excellent opportunity for her, for it was after their meeting, she began attending Rothesay Ballet School for dancing classes.

Anna is also a cheerleader. She was a member of The Sky Athletics.

YouTube

Anna started a YouTube channel in 2017. She began uploading her gymnastic dance and daily routines videos. Her flexibility amazed many, and as a result, her YouTube channel has since grown immensely.

Currently, she has over 2.59 million subscribers. She publishes flexibility and workout challenges, workouts, Q&As and other fun videos on the channel.

TikTok

She is also on TikTok with over 7.4 million followers. Her videos boast millions of views and likes. You can also find her lip-syncing and dance videos on the account.

Instagram

Canadian gymnastic dancer posing for a photo. Photo: @annaemcnulty

Source: Instagram

She uses the platform to share her workout videos and pictures. Presently, she has over 1 million followers.

Personal life

The Canadian YouTuber is not dating anyone. She confirmed that she is single and not looking for a boyfriend at the moment. This is what she said,

Iam still single. Honestly I’m not really looking for a boyfriend at the moment…finding a boyfriend is definitely not a priority of mine.

How tall is Anna McNulty?

Anna McNulty’s height is 5 feet 2 inches (157cm). She also weighs 99 pounds (45 kg).

Anna McNulty’s net worth

There is no verified information about her net worth. However, the Canadian contortionist has an estimated net worth of $1.1 million according to Naibuzz.

Where does Anna McNulty live?

She resides in Saint John, Brunswick, Canada.

Anna McNulty is a social media personality, dancer, YouTube star and contortionist. She has been passionate about gymnastics from the age of 10. The Canadian star also has a vast following on various social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Tom Ackerley’s biography: what is known about Margot Robbie’s husband?

Legit.ng recently published Tom Ackerley’s biography, a British film producer and director. He is also famous as the husband of Australian actress Margot Elise Robbie.

Tom Ackerley was born in Guildford, Surrey, England, and United Kingdom. He is credited for his work in movies and television shows like Promising Young Woman (2020), The Humming of The Beast (2021) and Terminal (2018).

Source: Legit.ng