Does Kevin McGarry have a wife? A look at the actor's personal life

Kevin is a famous Canadian actor, director, producer, model, and TV personality. Many of his fans are curious to know more about his personal life. Who is Kevin McGarry's wife, if he has one?

The actor attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Kevin was born on 19 March 1985 to Kathy and Mike McGarry in Kincardine, Ontario, Canada. He has been acting since 2006 when he played Timothy Hudson in the TV series Open Heart. McGarry is famous for his role as Nathan Grant in the Hallmark Channel series, When Calls the Heart. His other TV shows and movies include Hometown Holiday, Man Seeking Woman, When Hope Calls and Winter Castle.

Is Kevin McGarry in a relationship?

Kevin has amassed a huge fan base since he burst into the limelight in 2006. Naturally, his fans are interested in knowing whether he is in a relationship. Like any movie star, Kevin has been linked with several celebrities.

Kevin McGarry and Alex Herzog

McGarry was rumoured to have dated Alex Herzog. Alex is a Canadian dancer, director, performer, and educator. Herzog became famous when she played Roxie Hart in Chicago. Her other acting credits include Suits, Bomb Girls, Jupiter’s Legacy and Make It Happen.

The dating rumours started when the dancer posted a photo of the two on holiday together back in December 2016. Kevin had been a frequent guest on Alex's Instagram page for the next two years, as they travelled the world. They apparently even lived together for a while. However, his last appearance was in September 2018, and the two have drifted apart since then.

Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow

People have asked whether Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow have ever dated. Erin Krakow is an American actress and producer. She has appeared in numerous films such as Army Wives, George the Fourth and Castle. Kevin and Erin appeared together in When Calls the Heart. Erin Krakow plays McGarry's love interest on the show. However, the two did not have any romantic connection off the screen.

Erin got a role on the Hallmark channel after replacing Poppy Drayton as Elizabeth Thatcher. She was rumoured to have dated Daniel Lissing who played Jack Thornton in When Calls the Heart, but that was just a rumour. Daniel got married in 2019 and Erin attended the wedding. Erin likes to keep her relationship status private.

Kevin McGarry and Tori Anderson

Actors attend Marvel's Ant-Man Toronto Premiere. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Kevin's role as Dr. Timothy in Open Heart led his fans to believe he was dating actress Tori Anderson in real life. The two had a great on-screen chemistry that many thought could be the case in real life. However, neither of them confirmed the rumours about an off-screen romance.

Tori, born Victoria Anderson is a Canadian actress from Edmonton, Alberta. She is well known for her television role as Dr London Blake on the TeenNick/YTV series Open Heart. Her other notable works include The Other Kingdom, No Tomorrow and NCIS: Hawaii.

Is Kevin McGarry married?

Kevin is not married, but he is off the market. He has been in a serious relationship for the past few years.

Who is Kevin McGarry dating?

The Canadian actor has been dating his When Calls the Heart co-star, Kayla Wallace. Kevin McGarry's girlfriend is a Canadian actress, dancer and singer. She was born on 31 October 1988 in Vancouver Island, Canada.

Her love for musical theatre led her to film and television. She studied at The Canadian College of Performing Arts from 2011 to 2012. Wallace made her acting debut in a Disney musical and comedy film called Descendants in 2015.

The actress has been playing Fiona Miller on When Calls the Heart since 2019. Her other works include The Magicians, ABC's The Good Doctor, Once Upon a Prince and Heatwave.

Photo: @imkaylawallace on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hallmark is known for its feel-good movies and for bringing lovebirds together. Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are one of the couples who met while shooting a Hallmark series.

McGarry and Wallace do not show any chemistry in the Hallmark Channel series, but things are different in real life. They starred in lead roles in Hallmark's 2022 movie, Feeling Butterflies. The pair has also played lovers in Hallmark's My Grown-Up Christmas List together.

According to US Weekly, the rumours of the two Hallmark stars dating began in November 2020. This was after McGarry posted a series of Polaroids online showing them together off-set.

Around Christmas 2020, Kayla posted a photo of an ornament with the picture of the two of them. Not long after, the duo went public and weren't shy about showing off their relationship online.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the two lovebirds shared how they felt when they first met. "Do you remember the first time you ever felt butterflies?" The actress asked Kevin. "It was with you," he responded, "Only time." The chemistry between the two was obvious.

In another interview with TV Fanatic, the actress shared what it felt like to work with McGarry. "It's nice to work so closely with somebody that I know so well and see that the way Kevin works more in detail than just running lines together for auditions." She added, "It was really fun to spend not just one whole movie working together, but two movies working together, where we get to dive into some different characters and play out these storylines."

Is Kevin McGarry married to Kayla Wallace?

Many fans have been wondering if Kayla is Kevin McGarry's wife. No, she is not, at least not yet. The two seem happy in their two-year relationship without getting the government involved.

Does Kevin McGarry have wife? No, the Canadian actor is not yet married. However, he is in a serious relationship with his co-star, Kayla Wallace. The two have lead roles in When Calls the Heart and Feeling Butterflies.

READ ALSO: Does Taylor Kitsch have a wife? A look at the actor's dating history

Legit.ng published an article about Taylor Kitsch's wife. The most asked question on the internet has been, who is Taylor Kitsch's wife? The talented actor has been linked with several celebrities. That, however, does not mean he is married.

Taylor Kitsch is a Canadian actor born on 8 April 1981 to Susan and Drew in British Columbia, Canada. Taylor became famous after playing the role of Tim Riggins in the TV series Friday Night Lights. He has also been featured in movies and TV shows such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Battleship. He is also a model and was signed to IMG models in 2002.

Source: Legit.ng