Ruby Hartley’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Who is Ruby Hartley? She is a young British actress known for starring in the Netflix series The Last Kingdom. She portrays a character named Stiorra. Besides on-screen acting, Ruby is a theatre artist with a substantial following on Instagram.

Ruby Hartley commenced her professional acting career as a theatre performer. According to her Instagram profile, she is managed by London’s leading literacy and talent agency, United Agents. The celebrity loves travelling and is currently based in London, England, United Kingdom.

Profile summary

Full name Ruby Hartley Gender Female Date of birth 9 November 1998 Age 23 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama Profession Actress, theatre performer, Instagram star Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @rubyhartley_

Ruby Hartley’s biography

The actress hails from London, England, United Kingdom. She was raised alongside her brother Will. What is Ruby Hartley's nationality? She is of British nationality, and her ethnicity is white. The actress was brought up in a Christian family.

The British actress attended the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, the United Kingdom. She graduated with a diploma in acting. Hartley also practised music and dance during her college days.

How old is Ruby from The Last Kingdom?

Ruby Hartley’s age is 23 years as of July 2022. When is Ruby Hartley’s birthday? The actress was born on 9 November 1998. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Ruby Hartley do for a living?

Hartley is an actress, theatre performer, and Instagram star. She began her professional acting career in her early teens. Her mother used to take her to auditions and theatre productions, and the exposure sparked her interest in the film industry.

The actress played theatre shows at the Richard Burton Theatre Company. Her roles include:

Machinal as a young woman

as a young woman Hedda Gabler as Thea Elvstead

as Thea Elvstead Rage as Sister and Maria

As for Ruby Hartley’s movies and TV shows, she has only appeared in the TV show The Last Kingdom so far. In the series, the Stiorra actress appeared alongside Stefanie Martini, Eliza Butterworth, and Millie Brady, among others.

Hartley has a significant fan following on her Instagram account. The social media celebrity enjoys over 110 thousand followers on the platform.

What is Ruby Hartley’s net worth?

According to Newsunzip, Hartley has an alleged net worth of approximately $1.5 million. However, this information is not verified and therefore unreliable.

Who is Ruby Hartley’s husband?

The British actress has not revealed any details regarding her personal life.

How tall is Ruby from The Last Kingdom?

Ruby Hartley’s height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres). Her weight is approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

Fast facts about Ruby Hartley

Who is Ruby Hartley? She is a British actress known for starring in the Netflix show The Last Kingdom as Stiorra. What is Ruby Hartley’s date of birth? She was born on 9 November 1998. What does Ruby Hartley do for a living? She is an actress, theatre performer, and Instagram star. What is Ruby Hartley’s nationality? She is of British nationality. Is Ruby Hartley married? The star has not revealed any information regarding her personal life. What is Ruby Hartley’s height? She stands at the height of 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Ruby Hartley is an actress and theatre performer from London, England, United Kingdom. She has been featured in the 2021 Netflix series The Last Kingdom, where she portrays a character named Stiorra.

