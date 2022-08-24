Markell Washington’s biography: age, height, parents, net worth

Markell Washington is an American social media personality, dancer, actor and TikTok star. He is famous for posting dancing, lip sync and gymnastics videos on TikTok. His consistency on TikTok has won him a huge following.

Photo: @markellwashington on Instagram (modified by author)

Markell Washington hosted a popular TikTok series, That's My Ride, in collaboration with People's Magazine in early 2021. He is a prominent content creator with 9.5 million followers on TikTok. In addition, his popularity has grown tremendously on Instagram, with close to 1 million followers and 194k YouTube subscribers.

Profile summary

Full name Markell Washington Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 1997 Age 25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Brunswick, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Bi Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 78 Body measurements Chest 40, waist 34, biceps 15 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Ronald G. Griffin Mother Estella Dior Siblings 5 Relationship status Single School Brunswick High School Profession Social media personality, TikTok star, dancer, actor Net worth $2 million Instagram @markellwashington TikTok @markellwashington1 YouTube Markell Washington

Markell Washington's biography

Where is Markell Washington from? The Internet personality was born in Brunswick, Georgia, USA. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity and is a Christian by religion.

The star attended Brunswick High School, where he completed his high school studies. He dedicated 7 years of his life to competitive cheering. He was a part of CGA and later ACX cheer troops.

Who are Markell Washington's parents?

The dancer was born to Ronald G. Griffin and Estella Dior. Markell Washington's father passed away on 18 June 2014. Social media personality has five siblings.

How old is Markell Washington?

The TikTok star is 25 years as of 2022. He was born on 14 September 1997. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Why is Markell Washington famous?

Washington is famous for posting dancing, lip sync and gymnastics videos on TikTok and other social media platforms. Before becoming famous, he used to work at Subway.

The social media personality joined Instagram in October 2013. He mostly posts gymnastics, dance and other videos for his fans. He his TikTok account in 2019. In 2020, Markell met the D'Amelio family, and their friendship boosted his popularity.

He also has a self-titled YouTube channel which he created in 2013. He did not post any videos until February 2020, after he became popular on TikTok and Instagram.

He was a member of the Triller Compound, where his fellow TikTok star Tayler Holder invited him. In 2021, he became part of Tayler Holder's reality show House Of Creators. Unfortunately, the group broke up, but the experience gave Markell good friends and a lot of fans.

The internet star has been hosting the People Magazine's TikTok series, That's My Ride. In one episode of the series, he shows off his blue 2021 Model 3 Tesla, complete with silver rims. The internet star hits the road in the show with his influencer friends in their classy cars. According to IMDb, he is also an actor in Step Aside, which is currently in pre-production.

What is Markell Washington's net worth?

The TikTok star is allegedly worth $2 million. However, this information cannot be verified and therefore is unreliable.

What are Markell Washington's gender and sexuality?

Washington have not discussed his gender identity, but he was assigned male at birth. As for his sexuality, he identifies as bi, according to his interview with Matheus Mazzafera. In the same interview, he admitted to never being in a relationship.

What is Markell Washington's height?

The social media star is 5 feet 10 inches or 182 centimetres. He weighs 171 pounds, equivalent to 78 kilograms.

Quick facts about Markell Washington

Who is Markell Washington? He is an American social media personality, dancer, actor and TikTok star. What is Markell Washington's age? He is 25 years as of 2022. Who is Markell Washington's dad? His dad was Ronald G. Griffin. He passed away in 2014. What is Markell Washington's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 182 centimetres tall. What is Markell Washington's net worth? The TikTok star's net worth is allegedly $2 million. Where does Markell Washington live? He currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

Markell Washington is a famous social media personality, dancer and TikTok star. His dance and lip sync posts on TikTok have won him a huge following online. He is the host of That's My Ride, People's series on TikTok.

