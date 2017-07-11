How to get Glo transfer code: Complete guide with infographic

Glo is one of the leading telecommunications network providers in Nigeria. Many people in the country use this network. Many subscribers have friends or relatives who always run out of airtime or data. If you have such people in your life, you need to learn how to get the Glo transfer code to share airtime with them.

Knowing how to get the Glo transfer code is necessary if you want to share airtime with your loved ones. Getting it is pretty simple, and you can do it within a few seconds.

How to get the Glo transfer code

Before you learn how to share airtime on Glo, must change your PIN from the default one to whatever you like. This step is mandatory for people who wish to use the Glo transfer code to share airtime for the first time.

How to change your Glo PIN

Learning how to activate the Glo transfer code takes less than a minute. To change your Glo transfer PIN, dial *132*00000*new PIN*new PIN#. The default Glo PIN code is 00000 for all subscribers.

You can change your Glo transfer airtime PIN to whichever numbers you prefer and can remember, as long as you use five digits.

Glo airtime transfer in 2022

After changing your PIN, you can use the Glo transfer airtime code provided by the company to share airtime with a different subscriber. Follow the steps below to complete the process.

Dial *131# and wait for the prompts to appear on your phone's screen.

You will be requested to input the recipient’s phone number and the amount you intend to share, followed by your PIN. Click send to complete the process.

If you want a quicker process, simply dial *131*recipients number*amount* pin#, e.g. if your password is 12345 and you want to transfer ₦75 to a customer with the phone number 08111122233, then you dial *131*08155570458*75*12345#.

Contacts

If you wish to contact this mobile network's customer care desk for enquiries, use the contact details below.

Telephone numbers for prepaid customers: 121 (subscribers)/ +2348050020121 (other networks)

121 (subscribers)/ +2348050020121 (other networks) Telephone numbers for postpaid customers: 200 (subscribers)/ +2348050020200 (other networks)

200 (subscribers)/ +2348050020200 (other networks) Email address: customercare@gloworld.com

customercare@gloworld.com Instagram: @globacomlimited

Twitter: @GloWorld

What is the default PIN for Glo airtime transfer?

The default transfer PIN is 00000. You must change it before accessing Glo Share and Sell services.

How can I get my Glo transfer PIN?

Your default Glo transfer PIN is 00000. This applies to all new subscribers who have never shared airtime before. You must change the PIN to your preferred digits before transferring airtime.

What is the Glo transfer code?

The transfer code is *131#. You can also dial *131*phone number of the recipient*amount to be shared*password# if you are looking for a quicker process.

How do I check my Glo number in Nigeria?

You can check your number by dialling *135*8#. Alternatively, you can call 1244. You will receive an activation code from the company and an automated voice call dictating your number.

Learning how to get the Glo transfer code is necessary for all subscribers of this network. The code is important if you want to share airtime with your friends and loved ones.

