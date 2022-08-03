Sophia Diamond’s biography: age, height, real name, measurements

Sophia Diamond is a model, fitness enthusiast and social media influencer. She is well recognized for her entertaining videos on TikTok, where she shares lip-syncing, challenges, dance videos, fashion tips and other relatable videos. The internet sensation is also famous on Instagram.

Sophia Diamond has modelled for popular brands such as Fashion Nova and Bang Energy Drink. She has garnered a massive following on Instagram and TikTok due to her entertaining content. The internet sensation holds multiple nationalities.

Profile summary

Real name Sophia Dimentbarg Famous as Sophia Diamond Gender Female Date of birth 21 August 2001 Age 21 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Russia Current residence Ontario, Canada Nationality Russian, Israeli, Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-91 Shoe size 7 (UK) Dress size 2 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School King City Secondary School in Canada University University of Toronto Profession Model, TikTok star, fitness enthusiast, social media personality Net worth $1M-$2M TikTok @sophia.ilysm

Sophia Diamond’s bio

She was born on 21 August 2021 in Russia. What is Sophia Diamond’s real name? She was born Sophia Dimentbarg. She has a younger brother, Daniel. The internet sensation has spent her childhood in different places. She spent part of her childhood in Russia until she reached the age of eight. Her parents later moved to Israel and lived there for three years before relocating to Canada, where the social media personality currently stays.

What is Sophia Diamond’s nationality? The internet sensation holds three nationalities. She is Russian, Israeli and Canadian, and her ethnicity is white. She follows the Christianity religion.

The social media personality attended King City Secondary School in Canada. Currently, she is studying at The University of Toronto.

How old is Sophia Diamond?

She is 21 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Sophia Diamond famous?

She is a model, TikTok star and social media personality. She started being active on social media at an early age. She began her social media career on Musical.ly, now TikTok, where she shared her entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos.Presently she has over 4.7 million followers and 83.2 million likes. The TikTok star posts challenges, lip-syncing, dance videos, fashion tips and other relatable videos.

Her fame has extended to other social media platforms, such as Instagram, where she has over 1.1 million followers. The Instagram star uses her Instagram account to share her lifestyle photos and short videos. She is also famous , with over 14.6 thousand followers.

The internet sensation has a self-titled YouTube channel which she created in June 2011, but she is not very active on it. On 22 March 2022, she uploaded a video explaining why she hadn't been uploading videos on YouTube. According to that video, one of the reasons why she stopped posting was because she was overwhelmed with the university and she was seeking a full-time course load. The YouTube channel has over 88 thousand subscribers.

She is also a fitness enthusiast. She loves fitness and involved herself in gymnastics and dance activities when she was young. The social media influencer posts photos on Instagram showing her gymnastic skills. She is also a model and has worked with famous brands like Fashion Nova and Bang Energy Drink.

What is Sophia Diamond’s net worth?

Her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million and $2 million. However, this information is not verified. She earns her income from her social media career.

Who is Sophia Diamond’s boyfriend?

The social media influencer is currently single. She has been in a relationship with a man named Kian Salehi. She met him during her school days, and they started dating in 2017. The two ended their relationship in 2018. The TikTok star confirmed to her fans in December 2018 via Instagram that she had broken up with her boyfriend, saying that their relationship was not working out.

How tall is Sophia Diamond?

The internet sensation is 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 centimetres). She weighs approximately 106 pounds (48 kg). Her body measurements are 36-24-36 inches (91-61-91 centimetres).

Sophia Diamond’s fast facts

Who is Sophia Diamond? She is a TikTok star, model and social media personality popularly known for her videos on TikTok. Where is Sophia Diamond from? She was born in Russia but currently resides in Ontario, Canada. What is Sophia Diamond’s real name? Her real name is Sophia Dimentbarg. Why is Sophia Diamond famous? She is a model, TikTok star and internet personality famous for her entertaining TikTok videos, which have amassed her a considerable following. What is Sophia Diamond’s age? She is 21 years old as of 2022. What is Sophia Diamond’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall. What are Sophia Diamond’s measurements? Her body measurements are 36-24-36 inches (91-61-91 centimetres).

Sophia Diamond is a TikTok star, model, fitness enthusiast and social media personality. She rose to fame due to her variety of videos on TikTok. She shares lip-syncing, dance, challenges, fashion tips and other relatable videos.

