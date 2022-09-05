Corey Scherer’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Corey Scherer is an American producer, dancer, YouTuber and social media influencer. He is best known for being one of the dancing duo Super Sega Brothers. He is also known for sharing haunted ghost videos on his YouTube channel.

Photo: @coreyscherer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Corey Scherer is among the best young content creators on YouTube. He launched his self-titled YouTube channel on 8 January 2014. He also has a significant following on other platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Corey Scherer Nickname Sonic Gender Male Date of birth 13 September 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence North Hollywood, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Allan Mother Christy Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Devyn Lundy Profession Producer, dancer, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $200,000 YouTube Corey Scherer Instagram @coreyscherer TikTok @coreyscherer Twitter @ItsCoreyScherer

Corey Scherer's biography

The American dancer was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. He is the son of Allan (father) and Christy (mother). His parents are the founders of Fierce Dance Studio. He was raised alongside his three siblings, Courtney, Cenzey and Cambrey. The YouTuber was homeschooled together with his siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How old is Corey Scherer?

Corey Scherer's age is 27 years as of 2022. He was born on 13 September 1995. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Corey started his dancing career at a young age after attending dancing lessons. He began as a member of his home dance studio. Later, he advanced his dancing career and signed up under the talent agency Viral Nation. He participated in many dance competitions, both regional and national.

He is the co-founder of the dancing duo Super Sega Brothers. In the group, he is recognised as Sonic and his partner as Knuckles. The duo has a YouTube channel, SuperSegaBrothersHD, created on 27 December 2011. The channel has over 10 thousand subscribers, but they no longer upload videos together.

He created his YouTube channel on 8 January 2014. He has since engaged his fans consistently by uploading haunted ghost stories, pranks and reaction videos. The channel currently has over 1.6 million subscribers.

Before creating his YouTube channel, he was a Vine content creator. He had over 2 million followers on the app before it was shut down.

The TikTok celebrity used to run a YouTube channel alongside his girlfriend, Devyn Lundy. Presently, the channel has 271 thousand subscribers, although they have not been posting since December 2017.

The YouTube star is active and famous on TikTok, with 3 million followers and 48 million likes as of this writing. On the platform, he uploads comedy and dance videos. He is also active on Instagram, with over 1 million followers and on Twitter, with over 557 thousand followers.

He owns a merchandise line where he sells his branded T-shirts and hoodies on Redbubble.

What is Corey Scherer's net worth?

The dancer has an alleged net worth of $200 thousand. However, this information is not verified. He primarily earns his net worth as a content creator and from the sale of his merch.

What happened to Corey Scherer?

The American dancer had a jet-ski accident while on vacation in Hawaii, United States, in July 2016. He was left with several injuries; 9 broken ribs, slices in the spleen and a hole in the lugs. The accident nearly left him paralysed.

Who is Corey Scherer's girlfriend?

The YouTube star is dating Devyn Lundy, a famous make-up artist and social media influencer. They started dating in 2015, but later, in 2019, they parted ways.

Why did Corey and Devyn break up?

In a video posted on 2 June 2022, Devyn and Corey mentioned that they had frequent misunderstandings, which led to their break up. Although they used to live together after the break-up, they officially started dating again in 2022.

How tall is Corey Scherer?

The social media sensation is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall and weighs 149 pounds or 68 kilograms. Additionally, he has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Fast facts about Corey Scherer

How old is Corey Scherer? As of 2022, he is 26 years old. What is Corey Scherer's height? His height is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. Who is Corey Scherer's brother? Corey has a brother called Cambrey Scherer. When is Corey Scherer's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 13 September. What happened to Corey from Sam and Colby? He had an accident while jet skiing in Hawaii in 2016. What is Corey Scherer's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Virgo. Where is Corey Scherer from? The YouTuber was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America.

Corey Scherer is a producer, YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States. Thanks to his entertaining content, he enjoys a considerable audience on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

READ ALSO: Pandora Kaaki's biography: age, height, nationality, real name

Legit.ng recently published an article about Pandora Kaaki. She is a model, Instagram star and social media personality widely known for sharing her modelling photos on Instagram. Pandora endorses brands such as Fashion Nova on her social media pages.

Pandora Kaaki, whose real name is Mar-Anne Almosa, was born in Butuan, Philippines. She attended Father Saturnino Urios University. The Instagram star is currently single.

Source: Legit.ng