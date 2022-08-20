Riley Hubatka’s biography: age, height, family, college, net worth

Riley Hubatka is a young TikTok star, model and content creator from the United States. She is best known for her TikTok comedy, lip-sync, beauty and dance videos. Her consistency in uploading videos on the platform has enabled her to acquire a significant fan following on TikTok.

Riley Hubatka began her TikTok career in July 2019. She is now a successful TikTok celebrity with a huge following on the platform. She has collaborated with other social media celebrities like Kouvr Annon and Bryce Hall.

Profile summary

Full name Riley Hubatka Gender Female Date of birth 3 September 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Portland, Oregon, United States Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Larry Mother Kelly Siblings 3 Relationship status Single High School Cuthbertson High School Profession TikTok star, model, social media influencer Net worth $1 million YouTube Riley Hubatka Instagram @rileyhubatka TikTok @rileyhubatka

Riley Hubatka's biography

The TikTok star was born in Portland, Oregon, the United States, to her parents Kelly and Larry, both businesspeople. She grew alongside her three sisters, Audrey, Lucy and Lily. Riley Hubatka's family relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, United States when Riley was around three years old.

Educational background

She was homeschooled with her sisters in her early grades of education and later attended Cuthbertson High School. After completing high school, she joined a beauty college to study cosmetology. Riley Hubatka's college studies came to an end when she decided to drop out, claiming cosmetology was not her passion.

How old is Riley Hubatka?

As of 2022, Riley Hubatka's age is 21 years old. The model was born on 3 September 2001. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Riley Hubatka famous for?

She is a TikTok star and content creator best known for sharing comedy, makeup and lip-sync videos on TikTok. She has accumulated a massive fan base of over 8 million followers and over 610 million likes.

Riley is active and famous on Instagram, where she mainly uses the platform to post her lifestyle photos and market various brands such as Mac Cosmetic and Thayers. Currently, she has over 2 million followers. The TikTok celebrity has worked as a model for various brands such as Planet 21 and PepperMayo.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel which she launched on 6 July 2012. At the time of writing, the channel has 131 thousand subscribers. She uploads Q&A, beauty-related videos, daily vlogs and tutorials. She is also on Twitter with over 80 thousand followers.

The Internet personality is also a business person. She owns a clothing store where she sells hoodies, skirts, tops, caps, shirts and sweatpants.

What is Riley Hubatka's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, this information is not verified. Her major source of income is her social media endeavours, especially brand endorsement deals.

Who did Riley Hubatka date?

The model is not dating anyone at the moment. In 2021, she was rumoured to have dated her fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall. However, Riley denied the rumour.

How tall is Riley Hubatka?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-28-35 inches (86-71-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Riley Hubatka

Riley Hubatka is a young TikTok star, model and social media influencer from the United States. She has become famous because of her unique and consistent content on TikTok. She is also popular on other social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

