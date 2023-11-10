Rui Hachimura’s family: who are his parents and siblings?

Rui Hachimura is a Japanese professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He previously played college basketball for the Gonzaga Bulldogs and for the Japan national team. The player has been in the spotlight for many years, and most of his fans are yearning to know more about Rui Hachimura’s family.

Rui Hachimura was born on 8 February 1998 in Toyama, Japan. He began his professional career in 2019 and has since became one of the most highly touted basketball prospects in recent years. He plays both the small forward and power forward positions. Rui Hachimura’s family, especially his parents, has played a pivotal role in shaping his character and nurturing his athletic talent.

Profile summary

Who are Rui Hachimura’s family?

Rui's family is an integral part of the story of his remarkable journey into the world of professional basketball. While his family has generally maintained a low profile, their influence and encouragement have been instrumental in his pursuit of basketball excellence. Find more details about his parents and siblings below.

Who are Rui Hachimura’s parents?

Rui’s parents are named Makiko Hachimura and Zakari Jabil. Rui Hachimura’s mother hails from Japan, where the basketball player was born. His father is from Benin, a small country in West Africa. The basketball star's parents have had a significant impact on their son's life and career. Despite his popularity, he has decided to keep them away from the public eye.

Who are Rui Hachimura’s siblings?

The professional basketball player grew up alongside three younger siblings, a brother named Allen and two sisters, one of whom is named Amina. Rui’s brother, Allen, is a basketball player. He played basketball for the Tokai University in Japan. Allen currently plays for the Gunma Crane Thunders.

Amina, just like her brothers, also has a passion for basketball. She played for the women's basketball team while in high school. She also played college football at Lewis-Clark State College.

FAQs

Who is Rui Hachimura? He is a Japanese professional basketball player currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Where is Rui Hachimura from? He was born in Toyama, Japan. What is Rui Hachimura’s age? He is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born on 8 February 1998. What is Rui Hachimura's ethnicity? He is of African-Japanese heritage. Who are Rui Hachimura’s parents? His parents are Makiko Hachimura and Zakari Jabil. Does Rui Hachimura have siblings? Yes, he has three siblings, a brother and two sisters. Who is Rui Hachimura’s girlfriend? The basketball player has been in a romantic relationship with Briana Delgado since 2021. How tall is Rui Hachimura? He is 6 feet 8 inches or 203 centimetres tall.

Rui Hachimura is a Japanese professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Rui Hachimura’s family have supported his career journey towards excelling in professional basketball. While Rui is famous in the sporting industry, his family has maintained a private lifestyle, sparking curiosity among many.

