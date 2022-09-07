Jakobi Wilburn’s biography: what is known about Future's son?

Who is Jakobi Wilburn? He is a young rapper from the United States of America. He is famous as the son of Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, famously known as Future. His father is a popular rapper, songwriter and record producer.

Photo: @moneymakingkobi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jakobi Wilburn is a celebrity child who became famous because of his popular father. He is a rapper and has released numerous songs such as Pink Lemonade, Bricc and Bad Reception. He is also a social media influencer currently working with Fashion Nova.

Profile summary

Real name Jakobi Wilburn Nickname King Kobi Gender Male Date of birth 30 June 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn (Future) Mother Jessica Smith Siblings 7 Relationship status Single Education Columbia High School Profession Rapper Net worth $500 thousand

Jakobi Wilburn’s biography

The rising rapper was born and raised in Los Angeles, United States of America. Jakobi Wilburn’s parents are Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn and Jessica Smith. His father is a prominent American rapper, musician, songwriter and record producer, while his mother is an actress. His parents separated shortly after Jakobi was born, and her mother took custody of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In 2016, Jakobi Wilburn’s mom sued Future for failing to pay child support, stating that their son was suffering from emotional and behavioural issues stemming from Future's neglect as a father.

Jakobi is an American national of African-American heritage. He has seven half-siblings whose names are; Future Zahir, Londyn, Prince, Hendrix, Paris, Kash and Reign.

Concerning his educational background, the young rapper attended Columbia High School.

How old is Future's son?

The young American rapper is 20 years old as of 2022. He was born on 30 June 2002. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Jakobi Wilburn famous?

Jakobi Wilburn is a young rapper who is still making his career in the music industry. He has released numerous songs, such as Outside, Pink Lemonade and In Due Time, available on SoundCloud, Apple Music and other music platforms. He has also collaborated with various artists, including Ken Car$on and Lil Cozy.

He launched his debut album titled Kobi$Torm in April 2021, which consists of 12 tracks. His latest album, 444 Degrees, was released in August 2022 and has seven songs. His other songs are listed below:

Gen 5

Cost To Floss

The Real Baby Pluto

Sleep On The South

Royalty Treatment

444 Degrees

In Due Time

Bricc

Pink Lemonade

Ethan Iverson

Popular Loner

Perk

Coreyinthecut

Outside

Bad Reception

Let's Talk About It

Don't Wanna Talk Bout It

What is Jakobi Wilburn’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the young American rapper has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. However, this information is not verified, therefore, not reliable. He primarily earns his income as a rapper and paid partnerships.

What is Jakobi Wilburn’s height?

The rising rapper is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jakobi Wilburn

Who is Jakobi Wilburn? He is a young American rapper widely known for being the son of Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, also known as Future, a renowned American rapper. Where is Jakobi Wilburn from? He was born in Los Angeles, United States of America. What is Jakobi Wilburn’s age? He is 20 years old as of 2022. He was born on 30 June 2002. Who is Jakobi Wilburn’s mom? She is called Jessica Smith. What is Jakobi Wilburn’s height? The rapper stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. What is Jakobi Wilburn’s net worth? His net worth is estimated to be $500 thousand. Who is Jakobi Wilburn dating? The American rapper is not dating anyone at the moment. He is presumed single since he has not confirmed anything about his previous and current relationships.

Jakob Wilburn is a young rising rapper from the United States. He is widely recognized for being the son of rapper Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn aka Future. He has released numerous songs, such as Bricc and Pink Lemonade. In addition, he is the brand ambassador influencer.

READ ALSO: Khadeen Ellis’ biography: what is known about Devale Ellis’ wife?

Legit.ng recently published Khadeen Ellis’ biography. She is a prominent American actress, television host, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She was born on 5 December 1983 in the United States and currently resides in New York City, New York, USA.

Khadeen Ellis is the co-host of the Dead As* podcast. She is widely known as Cyndi, a role she portrayed in the movie The Business of Christmas. She is also famous for being the wife of Devale Ellis.

Source: Legit.ng