Katie Pego’s biography: age, height, high school, net worth

Katie Pego is a young American TikTok star and social media influencer who has become famous for posting short-dance videos, POVs and lip-sync videos on TikTok. She was a member of a TikTok collaborative house called Top Talent House.

Katie began her social media journey in 2019. She now commands a significant fan following on social media, especially on TikTok and Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Katie Pego Gender Female Date of birth 16 July 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Long Island, New York, United States Current residence Long Island, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single High School Mount Sinai High School College Cortland College Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $200,000

Katie Pego's biography

The social media personality was born in Long Island, New York, United States. Katie Pego's parents are Portuguese.

The American TikTok star completed her high school at Mount Sinai High School, New York, the United States. Katie Pego's high school prepared her to join Cortland College, where she is currently a student.

How old is Katie Pego?

Katie Pego's age is 19 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16 July 2003. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Katie Pego is a TikTok star and social media influencer. She is best known for her comedy, POV, vlogs, and short videos on TikTok. She started her TikTok journey in April 2019. Currently, she boasts over 1.1 million followers and 4 million likes.

The American TikTok star often features her friends Eva Cudmore, Rachel Brockman, and Anna Shumate in her videos. She has also collaborated with the TikTok star Ashley Shortino. Katie was part of a TikTok group called Top Talent House, which was dissolved in November 2020.

The social media sensation is also active on Instagram, with 297 thousand followers. She majorly shares her lifestyle photos on the page.

The TikTok star is an athlete who plays lacrosse at Cortland College for a club called Cortland Red Dragons. Her favourite positions are attack, centre and midfield. In high school, she played for the Long Island Yellow Jackets club.

What is Katie Pego's net worth?

According to Bio Gossipy, her net worth is alleged to be $200,000. However, this is not the official information on the matter. She primarily earns her wealth from her social media endeavours.

What happened to Katie Pego?

After Top Talent House was dissolved, the TikTok star joined Not a Content House at the beginning of November 2020. She was there for a few weeks as the group's officials unfollowed her.

According to a member of the group, Katie was kicked out of the house because of causing unnecessary drama with a lot of girls in the group. But, on the contrary, Katie replied to a fan who had asked her why she was no longer in Not a Content House, saying that her family wanted her home.

How tall is Katie Pego?

Katie Pego's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm), and she weighs 128 pounds (58 kg). She has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Who is Katie Pego? She is a TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States. What is Katie Pego's age? She is 19 years old as of 2022. What is Katie Pego's ethnicity? She is of White ethnicity. Her parents are Portuguese. However, some sources claim that she is of British-Irish ancestry, which cannot be confirmed. What is Katie Pego's height? The TikTok star is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. How much money does Katie Pego make? Her net worth is alleged to be $200,000. Who is Katie Pego dating? She is currently single, but she was previously in a relationship with TikTok star Alejandro Rosario. Where does Katie from TikTok live? She resides in Los Island, United States.

