Real Warri Pikin has shared a video to show how RMD visited her home and blessed her and her family with his presence and prayer

In the recording, the actor was happy to see the comedian and her family as he had fun with her children

Real Warri Pikin thanked him for being a blessing to them and for bringing with him so much laughter and joy

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, better known as RMD has warmed hearts of fans with a video of the visit he paid to Anita Alaire Asuoha, aka, Real Warri Pikin's family.

The woman who lost drastic weight shared an adorable clip of the visit on social media while thanking the actor whom she called her godfather.

In the caption of the post, the comedian said that RMD has been a blessing to her and her family. She also noted that it was a delight to host someone she loved and respected a lot.

RMD visits Real Wari Pikin's family. photo credit @mofedamijo/@realwaripikin

Source: Instagram

RMD prays for the comedian's family

In the recording, RMD was seen showering prayers on the family of the comedian. He asked God to keep and continue to bless them.

The clip also captured the moment the actor, who spoke on how hard it was to keep marriage was devouring his food.

RMD jokes with comedian's children

Showing how much he enjoyed the place, RMD was also seen cracking jokes with Real Warri Pikin's children,

One of them was trying to define what "Ajebo butter"' means and his response made the actor laugh so hard.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed he video made by the comedian when RMD visited her place. Here are of the comments below:

@cannyfoods:

"I love the smile. May it last forever."

@bibichristophers:

"This is Soo beautiful to watch."

@kevwe5_9photography:

"Second slide just Dey make me Dey smile anyhow like say I win jackpot.@mofedamijo you command respect online and offline."

@chubbyek:

"I love RMD."

@theantiquepieces:

"Sir RMD is forever a fine wine."

@shawnfaqua:

"Greatness!!."

@mommymovesandmagic:

"So wholesome!!!"

@marvinkitchen_ng:

"This woman is life! Can’t stop loving her! She is so real."

@ken_arrt:

"Everything bout this video just fine. The curtains, the chairs, papa, the whole family. Chaii, money is really good."

@rejeelively:

"Papi @mofedamijo."

@patricksarahene:

"Ajebo butter is when you rob butter and bread together to give you more energy .Chidera 2024. Chidera my love, Ajebota is when you are born with a silver spoon or born into a rich home".

Real Warri Pikin flaunts new size

Legit.ng had reported that Real Warri Pikin left many envious of her new shape and size after flaunting a size six on social media.

The comedian went on a drastic weight loss and shared her journey with her fans.

Clips of her new smashing body went viral after posting it.

Source: Legit.ng