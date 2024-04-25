The management of Dana Air has declared that passengers of affected flights will begin to get refunds over the next month

This occurred after its aircraft carrying 83 passengers and six crew members skidded off the runway excursions

To expedite this process, it has asked affected passengers to send their booking details (PNR) and Bank Account numbers

Dana Air's management has announced that it has started the process of refunding passengers.

This follows the airline's suspension by the federal government after one of its aircraft's runway excursions while carrying 83 passengers and six crew members on a flight from Abuja to Lagos.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) stated that the airline would be subject to safety and financial examination during the suspension.

Dana Air apologises

Dana Air apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused to their travel arrangements when it responded to the suspension on Thursday by posting a notice on its official X account, @DanaAir.

The notice reads:

“Dear Esteemed Guests, We regret to inform you that our operations have been temporarily suspended by the Authorities for us to undergo a Safety and Financial audit.

“We understand the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause our valued passengers, and we are deeply sorry for any disruption to your travel plans.

Nonetheless, it assured that it is completely assisting the authorities and that it is dedicated to collaborating closely with them to handle any issues and find a quick solution to this situation.

The airline states that its passengers' safety and well-being are still its top priorities ait is making every effort to guarantee a smooth and safe journey when it returns soon.

On the refund, it stated:

“We would like to assure you that we are processing refunds for affected flights over the next one month.

“To expedite this process, we kindly request that passengers send their booking details (PNR) and Bank Account numbers to contact @flydanaair.com.

“Our dedicated customer service team, as well as our social media team, will be available to provide necessary updates and assistance to all our esteemed guests.

