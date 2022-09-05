Jessica Delp’s biography: what is known about Kris Bryant’s wife?

Who is Jessica Delp? She is a social media personality from the United States of America. She gained popularity after marrying Kris Bryant, a professional baseball third baseman and outfielder. Her husband currently plays for the Colorado Rockies in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Who is Kris Bryant's spouse? The American MLB baseball player is married to Jessica Delp. The couple has been together for five years and has three children.

Profile summary

Full name Jessica Delp Gender Female Date of birth 4 March 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Nevada, Las Vegas, United States Current residence Las Vegas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Yoko Delp Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Husband Kris Bryant Children 3 High school Bonanza High School University University of Nevada, Las Vegas Profession Philanthropist, social media personality Instagram @jess__bryant

Jessica Delp’s biography

The social media personality was born and raised in Nevada, Las Vegas, United States of America. Her mother is Yoko Delp, and she is of Asian ancestry. Jessica is an American national of mixed ethnicity. She grew up alongside two siblings, an older brother Robert Tomo and a sister Joyce Delp.

She attended Bonanza High School. While there, she played both basketball and softball. She later enrolled at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, where she graduated with a degree in Psychology in 2014.

What is Jessica Delp’s age?

She is 30 years old as of 2022. When is Jessica Delp’s birthday? She was born on 4 March 1992. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Jessica Delp's job?

Jessica Bryant is a social media personality with a decent following on various social media platforms. She often shares her lifestyle photos alongside her husband and children on her Instagram account. Currently, the account has over 132 thousand followers. She is also active on Twitter, with almost 31 thousand followers.

She is also a philanthropist and has worked with numerous charities. For instance, she worked with the Jason Motte Foundation, an organization that helps raise money to support and improve the lives of Chicago-based people affected by cancer.

Personal life

The internet personality is married to her long-time partner Kris Bryant. Her husband is an American experienced baseball third baseman and outfielder for the Colorado Rockies who play in Major League Baseball (MLB).

The two first met in 2007 while in high school and got engaged on 24 December 2015. They exchanged their wedding vows on 7 January 2017 in their hometown Las Vegas.

The couple welcomed their first son Kyler Lee Bryant on 7 April 2020. They also have twins Carter and Colson, born on 11 July 2022. The family of five currently resides in Las Vegas, United States of America.

What is Jessica Delp's height?

Kris Bryant's wife is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jessica Delp

Why is Jessica Delp famous? The social media personality came into the spotlight as the wife of Kris Bryant, an American MLB baseball player. Where is Jessica Delp from? She was born in Nevada, Las Vegas, United States of America. What is Jessica Delp's age? She is 30 years old as of 2022. When is Jessica Delp’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 4 March. She was born in 1992. Does Jessica Delp have a baby? Yes, she has three children named Kyler Lee, Carter and Colson. Who are Jessica Delp's parents? Her mother is called Yoko Delp. However, the identity of her father remains a mystery. What is Jessica Delp’s height? She is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Jessica Delp is a celebrity wife from the United States of America. She rose to fame following her marriage to Kris Bryant. Currently, they have three children.

