Sadie Crowell’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Sadie Crowell? She is a YouTube content creator and social media personality from the United States of America. She came into the limelight due to her YouTube channel, where she uploads entertaining videos featuring her family and friends. Her YouTube content includes makeup tips, Q&A videos, and travel vlogs.

Sadie Crowell has amassed a considerable following on TikTok, where she entertains her fans with her diversified content. She is also an Instagram star. Mostly, she is famous on Instagram for her bikinis photos.

Profile summary

Full name Sadie Crowell Gender Female Date of birth 21 August 2003 Age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth C*mming, Georgia, United States of America Current residence C*mming, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Body measurements in inches 36-27-42 Body measurements centimetres 91-69-107 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Kelley Crowell Sadie Crowell’s dad Lester Crowell Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School West Forsyth High School Profession Content creator, social media influencer Net worth $100k YouTube @sadiecrowell

Sadie Crowell’s biography

She was born on 21 August 2003. Where is Sadie Crowell from? She was born in C*mming, Georgia, United States of America. Her father is Lester, and her mother is Kelley. The YouTuber has two younger brothers whom she spent her childhood with. She usually features her family members in her YouTube videos.

Sadie Crowell’s brothers are Cooper and Wyatt. Cooper is her youngest brother, and Wyatt is the second born of her parents. The social media personality is American, and her ethnicity is white. She was raised in a Christianity family. Regarding her education, she attended West Forsyth High School.

How old is Sadie Crowell?

The American YouTuber is 18 years old as of 2022. When is Sadie Crowell’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 21 August. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Sadie Crowell famous?

She is a YouTube content creator and social media personality. She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 5 April 2008. Her YouTube channel has grown so popular, with over 928 thousand subscribers at the time of writing. She uploads videos such as vlogs, challenges and Q&A videos.

The YouTuber also has a podcast. She launched her podcast on 19 October 2021. Her podcast is more of a comedy show, where she talks about her life experiences.

She is also on TikTok with a considerable following. She shares challenges, dancing, and lip-syncs videos on the platform. Presently, she has over 485.9 thousand followers.

She is also an Instagram star with over 475 thousand followers. She uses her Instagram to share her photos in stylish outfits and bikinis. Additionally, she has a clothing line comprising shirts and hoodies.

What is Sadie Crowell’s net worth?

The American YouTube star has an estimated net worth of $100 thousand. How much does Sadie Crowell make? She makes about $5k and 80.8k annually from her YouTube career. However, this information concerning her net worth and salary is not verified yet. Apart from her earnings from YouTube, she also makes an extra income from brand promotions and merchandise sales.

Does Sadie Crowell have a boyfriend?

There have been speculations that she is dating Baylem Levine, a YouTuber whom she usually features in her YouTube videos. However, the two have not yet confirmed whether they are dating or not.

The YouTuber confused her fans in 2021 when she posted a photo of him and a guy named Ford kissing on Instagram. Her fans have been thinking that they are dating. However, the Instagram star posted the same photo on 21 September 2021, wishing Ford a happy birthday and making it clear to her fans that he was his 'internet fake boyfriend.’

How tall is Sadie Crowell?

The Instagram star is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. How much does Sadie Crowell weigh? She weighs approximately 108 pounds (49kg).

Sadie Crowell’s fast facts

Where is Sadie Crowell from? She hails from C*mming, Georgia, United States of America.

Sadie Crowell is an American YouTuber and social media personality. She is known for her entertaining videos, such as vlogs, challenges and Q&A videos which she uploads on YouTube. She is also famous on other social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

