Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that his administration has started paying wage awards of N35,000 to workers in the state since January

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that his administration would soon roll out a new minimum wage scheme for the state's civil servants

According to Sanwo-Olu, the people of the state are not on their own in this trying time in the country

Ikeja, Lagos - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, has disclosed that his administration has added a new N35,000 wage allowance to the minimum wage workers get in the state since January.

The governor made the disclosure, adding that the state would soon roll out a new minimum wage scheme for workers.

Sanwo-Olu rolled out new minimum wage in the state Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos workers earning N35,000 wages since January

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu in a video seen by Legit.ng, workers in the state who are earning N35,000 minimum wage and above have received N70,000 and above since January 2014.

The governor maintained that the state's civil servants and all public officers were aware of the development since the beginning of this year, adding that his administration had continued to pay a wage allowance of N35,000 and above.

His statement reads in part:

“This means that people who were earning a minimum of N35,000 or more before are now earning over N70,00. They have been enjoying that since January."

Sanwo-Olu clarifies N70,000 wages

Sanwo-Olu maintained that it was important for the people to know that his government had doubled up to ensure easement for the people of the state during this trying time in the country and that the citizens were not on their own.

A statement from the governor's spokesperson, Gbenga Omotosho, clarified that what was paid to workers were wage awards as directed by the federal government and that a new minimum wage would soon be rolled out.

