Top Nigerian singer Davido has caused a stir over his recent interaction with his second daughter, Hailey

The music star took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of himself on Facetime with Hailey

The photo raised a series of reactions from netizens with some of them wondering about his first daughter, Imade

Nigerian singer Davido is back in the news for being a family man after giving fans an insight into his relationship with his second daughter, Hailey.

Despite being busy, the DMW boss has made it a point to always make time for family and this wasn’t any different with his child with US-based lady, Amanda.

Fans ask about Imade as Davido Facetimes Hailey. Photos: @davido

Taking to his Instagram stories, Davido shared a screenshot of himself on Facetime with Hailey. Not stopping there, he went on to acknowledge the similarities in their appearance by calling his daughter his twin.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Netizens react to Davido’s post with daughter

Shortly after Davido shared the Facetime screenshot on his Instagram stories, many netizens reacted by either gushing over their resemblance or wondering about the singer’s first daughter, Imade.

Read some of their comments below:

uchezipele:

“Beautiful Hailey as cool and calm like her pretty momma, zero drama momma. Grandpa's replica .”

Officialstellaify:

“Beautiful hailey.”

mheez_muneerah_:

“Much love ❤️.”

Udochukwu_h:

“Why can't he reconcile with Sophia and reconnect with his daughter?”

rhondaolasile2024:

“@udochukwu_h if you be Davido will you be reconciled with Sophia? Lmao after filing petition and all her wahala. She still didn’t get what she want.”

Jijoz_imaging:

“@udochukwu_h na Sophia dey carry him pikin run.”

