Pierre Boo’s biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend

Pierre Boo is a French-based YouTuber, TikTok star and social media influencer. He gained prominence for sharing lip-syncs, pranks, challenges and dance videos on TikTok, where he boasts a huge fan following. He is also well known for a YouTube channel which he co-runs alongside his boyfriend.

Photo: @itspierreboo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pierre Boo began his social media journey in 2014 with an Instagram account. His popularity has enabled him to work with various brands such as ASOS and Spotify.

Profile summary

Real name Pierre Amaury Crespeau Nickname Pierre Boo Gender Male Date of birth 12 September 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Paris, France Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality French Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Jean-Pierre Crespeau Mother Virginia Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Nicky Champa Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @itspierreboo TikTok @itspierreboo YouTube Nicky and Pierre

Pierre Boo's biography

The TikTok star was born in Paris, France. His father is Jean-Pierre Crespeau, while his mother is Virginia, a TV presenter. He has two brothers, Arnaud and Giancarlo and a sister called Marie-Sophie. He is a French national of mixed ethnicity.

How old is Pierre Boo?

Pierre Boo's age is 32 years as of 2022. He was born on 12 September 1990. Therefore, his zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Pierre Boo's job?

The YouTuber had a passion for acting and modelling at a tender age. However, his acting career did not take off immediately. In 2019, he decided to join TikTok, where he is famous for sharing lip-syncs, dance and challenges videos on TikTok. He often features his boyfriend in the videos. He has over 12.7 million followers and over 357 million likes at the time of writing.

On 10 August 2017, the TikTok celebrity and his partner created a joint YouTube channel, Nicky and Pierre. There, they upload Q&As, challenges and vlogs. Currently, the channel has over one million subscribers.

As a social media influencer, he is active on Instagram. He mostly posts photos and videos with his boyfriend about their personal life. He presently boasts over one million followers. In addition, his Twitter account has over 541 thousand followers.

What is Pierre Boo's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, his net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, this information is not verified. He primarily earns his income through brand endorsements and sponsorships on social media.

Who is Pierre Boo's boyfriend?

The Internet sensation has been in a relationship with a fellow TikTok star, Nicky Champa. The two met on 3 March 2017, during an audition in Hollywood, California, United States. It happened that they both had the same manager. They started chatting on Facebook and eventually started dating.

Are Pierre and Nicky still together?

Yes. Pierre Boo and Nicky Champa are still dating. They celebrated their 5th anniversary on 3 March 2022.

Pierre Boo's plastic surgery

There were speculations that the TikTok celebrity had plastic surgery because of his youthful appearance. However, he later admitted he underwent cheekbone surgery and no other surgery as specualted by people on the internet.

What is Pierre Boo's height?

The YouTube celebrity is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 159 pounds (72 kilograms). His hair is dark brown while his eyes are brown.

Fast facts about Pierre Boo

Who is Pierre Boo? He is a French-born social media personality. What is Pierre Boo's real name? His real name is Pierre Amaury Crespeau. When is Pierre Boo's birthday? He marks his birthday on 12 September each year. What is Pierre Boo's age? He is 32 years old as of 2022. What is Pierre Boo's net worth? The internet sensation has an alleged net worth of $1 million. How long have Nicky and Pierre been together? The two have been dating since March 2017. They celebrated their 5th anniversary on March 2017. Where does Pierre Boo live? The TikTok sensation resides with his boyfriend in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Pierre Boo is a French social media personality and content creator who has become famous because of his consistent and entertaining content on TikTok. He is also popular on other social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. He co-runs a YouTube channel with his boyfriend, Nicky.

