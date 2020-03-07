Who is J. Cole's wife, Melissa Heholt? Bio, family and facts

Melissa Heholt is an event planner in the USA. She gained fame when people realized that she is the wife of the prominent American rapper and record producer J. Cole. She is also an executive director at Dreamville Foundation, a non-profit organization started by her husband.

Every aspect of her life seemed to be kept away from the public glare until her husband revealed they were married. Of course, it took a lot of people by surprise and triggered interest in knowing more about her and her family. Even as of today, details about her life are scanty, but here are some of the things you should know about the event planner.

Profile summary

Full name Melissa Heholt Gender Female Date of birth 10 October 1987 Age 35 years (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York, USA Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'4" ft (163cm) Weight 130lb (59kg) Body measurements 33-27-34 inches (83-68-86 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Jermaine Lamarr Cole Children 2 School Archbishop Molloy High School University St. John's University Profession Event planner Net worth $700,000

Melissa Heholt's biography

Heholt was born in 1987 in New York, USA. She has three siblings who are not known by name. She is the eldest among them, and so she spent a significant part of her childhood taking care of her siblings.

When is Melissa Heholt's birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on 10 October. As of May 2023, Melissa Heholt's age is 35 years.

Educational background

She attended Archbishop Molly High School in New York and then later joined St. John's University to pursue an undergraduate degree in Health Administration. She also did a master's degree in Elementary Education at the same university.

Career

Heholt was always around her siblings, taking care of their needs as an older sister, and that greatly influenced her interest in caretaking and nurturing. Just after completing her high school education, she became a teacher.

Instead of choosing a teaching course at the university, she opted for a business course after she was discouraged from teaching (that it does not lead to well-paying jobs). In the early stages of her degree course, she changed her major a few times before settling on a bachelor’s degree in Health Administration.

She got jobs after graduating from school, but she admitted that the jobs were not satisfying, so she opted to go for a master's degree in Elementary Education.

Even though Heholt loves children, especially the part of teaching them, she was not impressed with the state of the education system in the US, and she decided to quit the profession.

She discovered her second passion; event planning. In 2014, she established her company called Statice Events. The company aims to provide clients with the best services throughout the process of organizing everything for their events.

Besides event planning, Heholt works as an executive director at Dreamville Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2011 by her hubby, J. Cole. The foundation's objective is to assist the youth to grow their potential until they achieve their dreams in life and also offer relief services to needy people.

J Cole's wife and kids

The two love birds met way back when they were studying at St. John’s University. For close to a decade, they managed to keep their relationship low-key. Nothing was known about their marriage until J. Cole revealed it to the public in an interview with radio DJ Angie Martinez in 2018.

Melissa Heholt's status changed from being J Cole's girlfriend to wife when they tied the knot in 2015. Their marriage is blessed with two kids. Their first born was born on 8 December 2016, while the second born was born in 2019.

Is Melissa Heholt pregnant? The couple has always preferred keeping their private life away from the limelight, but occasionally, they disclose bits of information about their personal life.

In 2019, J. Cole, in his song, Sacrifice, revealed that his wife was pregnant, and he was to become a father for a second time.

How tall is Melissa Heholt?

Melissa Heholt's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres), and she weighs 130 pounds (59 kilograms). She has black hair and eyes.

Salary and net worth

Melissa is an event planner at Statice Events and also a director at Dreamville Foundation. Although we cannot quote the exact amount of money she earns from her profession, it's approximated that the average salary of an event planner in the US is $53,325 per year.

She has been working as an event planner for close to five years. Over the period, she has accumulated a net worth of approximately $700,000.

Melissa Heholt's Instagram

Heholt maintains a low-profile life, which could be why, as of today, she does not have a verified social media account. However, you will likely find several social media accounts by her name, which are not hers.

Her husband, J. Cole, is active on social media, with over 7.9 million followers on Instagram and 14.2 million followers on Twitter.

It is quite surprising how Melissa Heholt and her husband have kept their relationship details confidential for a long time. They have a unique relationship, unlike the love lives of other hip-hop artists, which are usually in the public domain.

