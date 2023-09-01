Who is Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend, Tae Heckard? Meet the actress

Who is Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend, Tae Heckard? She is a Los Angeles-based model and actress. She is recognised for starring in several movies and TV series, notably in ATL, Getting Even and The Game. She is also an Instagram personality boasting a significant audience.

Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend, Tae Heckard, first ventured into modelling, worked with multiple brands and appeared in numerous fashion magazines. She has also appeared in many music videos of famous US artists such as Ne-Yo, 50 Cent, and Kanye West.

Full name Lashontae Heckard Gender Female Date of birth 14 April 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Body measurements in inches 33-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 84-69-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Partner Stefon Diggs Children 1 School Duncanville High School College Stephen F. Austin State University Profession Actress, model Instagram @lashontae

Who is Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend, Tae Heckard?

Tae was born Lashontae Heckard in Seoul, South Korea. Her father is reportedly African-American, and her mother is Korean. She spent her childhood in South Korea before moving to the United States. Tae is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

She completed her high school studies at Duncanville High School. For her tertiary education, she graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University.

What is Tae Heckard’s age?

The model and actress is 45 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 April 1978. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Tae Heckard do for a living?

Tae is a professional model and actress. She started her career in the modelling industry after being signed with Juice magazine as a spokesmodel and later represented Dallas Peeps. Tae Heckard participated in multiple fashion shows before appearing in singer Brandy’s Full Moon music video.

The model has appeared in several other music videos, such as Candy Shop by 50 Cent, Do You by Ne-Yo, Gold Digger by Kanye West, and What You Know by T.I. She has also been featured in several magazines, including XXL, Vibe, StreetMasters Magazine, and Black Men.

Her interest in acting began in college, where she was part of a drama club, but her professional acting career began in 2006. Here are Tae Heckard’s movies and TV shows:

Year Name Role 2020 #BlackAF Peaches 2006-2015 The Game Jasmine 2014 Getting Even Carmen Boti 2014 Back Then Rochelle Davis 2006 ATL Tonya

Tae Heckard’s dating history

The American entertainer has been in several relationships in the past. She ended her domestic partnership with Monique Blanton in 2011, which began in 2008. Her other previous alleged relationships include rapper Nelly and former American football player Darnell Dockett. She also dated professional basketball player Brandon Jennings, and their relationship ended in 2014.

Who is Tae Heckard’s boyfriend now? The actress is dating Stefon Marsean Diggs, an American football wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills of the NFL. Tae Heckard and Stefon Diggs reportedly started their romantic relationship in 2019.

Does Tae Heckard have a child?

The American actress is the mother of Brandon Jennings Jr., her son with former professional basketball player Brandon Jennings. Brandon Jennings Jr. was born on 5 November 2015. He is seven years old as of August 2023.

How tall is Tae Heckard?

Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 134 pounds (61 kilograms). Her measurements are 33-27-38 inches (84-69-97 centimetres).

Quick facts about Tae Heckard

Who is Stefon Diggs dating? The sports personality is in a relationship with actress Tae Heckard. Is Stefon Diggs married to Tae Heckard? The American football wide receiver and the model are not married. How old is Tae Heckard? She is 45 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 April 1978. Where was Tae Heckard born? Her birthplace is Seoul, South Korea. Who are Tae Heckard’s parents? Her father is African-American, and her mother is Korean. What is Tae Heckard’s profession? She is an actress and model. What is Tae Heckard’s height? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend, Tae Heckard, has made a name for herself in the modelling and film industry. As a model, she has been featured in multiple magazines and appeared in many US artists' music videos. One of her most notable roles was in the show The Game. The mother of one has been dating sports personality Stefon Diggs since 2019.

