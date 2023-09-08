Natse Jemide’s biography: age, height, tribe, movies and TV shows

Natse Jemide is a Nigerian model, singer, and actor. He gained immense prominence after starring in the 2022 Netflix Nigerian TV series Far From Home. He boasts a successful modelling career and has worked with multiple brands in the fashion world.

The Nigerian model posing for a photo in front of a park (left). The model is in a black suit (right). Photo: @natsejemide on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before starring in Far From Home, Natse Jemide had already made a name for himself in the modelling industry. His modelling talent was discovered after he appeared in a YouTube video, and he has since worked with top fashion brands such as Armani. The law graduate is also into music and has released a single.

Profile summary

Full name Natse Jemide Gender Male Date of birth 29 June 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Winihin Ayuli-Jemide Father Ayuli Jemide Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Bromsgrove School College University of Birmingham Profession Actor, model, singer, entrepreneur

Natse Jemide’s biography

The model was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and spent his early years in the city before moving to London, England, United Kingdom. Natse Jemide’s parents are Ayuli Jemide and Winihin Ayuli-Jemide. His father, Ayuli, is a public speaker, adjunct professor, commercial solicitor, and lawyer. His mother, Winihin, is an artist, floriculture expert, and transitional and stress management specialist.

The Nollywood actor was raised alongside three siblings, two sisters and a brother named Totse. What is Natse Jemide’s nationality? He is a Nigerian national. He shares his time between Lagos and London.

He studied in the UK, where he started learning at Bromsgrove School. He later attended Stow School and studied French, economics, and physics. Natse graduated with a bachelor of law from the University of Birmingham in 2019.

How old is Natse Jemide?

Model Natse Jemide’s age is 26 years as of 2023. He was born on 29 June 1997. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Natse Jemide’s profession

Natse Jemide is a budding actor and singer. So far, he has a single acting credit after being featured in Netflix’s Nigerian TV series Far From Home. He portrays Reggie in the TV series, which features such Nollywood stars as Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

Jemide is also into music as a recording artist. He released his first song, Obsessed, in June 2023. He is the chief executive officer at Wintar Studio, a production house and creative agency.

His modelling career began after he caught the eyes of Beth Models’ representatives when he appeared in a video titled Kitty on YouTube. The model has worked with famous brands such as Polo Avenue, Giorgio Armani, and Tokyo James. Additionally, he has appeared in magazines such as Kenga Digital.

Natse has been a project manager at Terra Kulture since December 2019. Previously, he was an intern at Falck Prime Atlantic in 2014. He joined Banwo & Ighodalo as an intern in 2015 and also became an intern at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2018.

What is Natse Jemide’s height?

The Nigerian model stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts about Natse Jemide

What is Natse Jemide’s date of birth? He was born on 29 June 1997. What is Natse Jemide’s zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Cancer. What is Natse Jemide’s tribe? He is Yoruba. What does Natse Jemide do for a living? He is a professional model, budding actor, recording artist, and entrepreneur. Which notable movies have Natse Jemide appeared in? He portrayed Reggie in Far From Home. Is Natse Jemide dating anyone? He is seemingly not in a relationship. How tall is Natse Jemide? His height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

Natse Jemide is a Nigerian law graduate thriving in the entertainment industry. He is a model, having worked with multiple reputable fashion brands. He also has a rising career as an actor and musician.

Legit.ng recently published Ellie MacDowall’s biography. She is a Scottish actress, model, and dancer. She is also famous as singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend.

The actress has been featured in The Proposal and Mohini. She is a professional dancer with a YouTube channel sharing her dance videos. Ellie and Lewis were rumoured to be dating until they confirmed their relationship in April 2023.

Source: Legit.ng