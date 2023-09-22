Meet Betty Brosmer, the iconic female bodybuilder from the 1950s

Betty Brosmer is an American former model and fitness expert. She rose to fame in the 1950s after being featured in multiple magazines and promoting fashion brands. She was the wife of the late Joe Weider, a famous magazine publisher, entrepreneur, and fitness enthusiast.

Arnold Schwarzenegger presents Betty Weider with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Arnold Classic as part of the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus. Photo: Frank Jansky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Growing up, Betty Brosmer performed well in athletics at school. Even though she seemed destined for a sports career, she began modelling and quickly gained immense popularity, having appeared in multiple magazines. She later developed an interest in fitness due to her husband’s influence and published health and fitness-related articles and books. Find out where the iconic bodybuilder is today.

Profile summary

Full name Betty Brosmer Gender Female Date of birth 6 August 1929 Age 94 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Pasadena, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 38-21-36 Body measurements in centimetres 96-53-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Vendla Alvaria Pippenger Father Andy Brosmer Siblings 2 Marital status Widowed School George Washington High School College University of California Los Angeles Profession Former model, former bodybuilder, former fitness expert Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Betty Brosmer’s biography

The former model was born Betty Chloe Brosmer to her parents, Andy Brosmer and Vendla Alvaria Pippenger. She has two younger siblings, and her parents separated when she was nine and divorced two years later. She grew up in the custody of her father, who loved sports and introduced her to baseball games.

As for her education, she went to George Washington High School. She obtained a degree in Psychology from the University of California Los Angeles. While at school, Brosmer, the captain of the softball team, developed her modelling photography portfolio.

What is Betty Weider’s age?

The former fitness expert is 94 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 August 1929. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Betty Brosmer’s profession?

Brosmer began her modelling career at a young age in New York, appearing in magazines such as Picture Show, Glamour, People Today, and Modern Man. She also won many beauty contests in the 1950s, earning the name Miss Television. She also endorsed fashion brands such as Christian Dior.

Franco Columbu and Arnold Schwarzenegger look on as Betty Weider addresses the audience after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Photo: Frank Jansky

Source: Getty Images

Her career in the fitness world began after she married Joe Weider, a fitness enthusiast and magazine publisher. She stopped posing as a pin-up model but continued with photography. Working with Weider, she appeared in most of his publications endorsing fitness products. Sometimes, she appeared on magazine covers alongside then-famous bodybuilders such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dave Draper, Frank Zane, Mike Mentzer, and Robby Robinson.

Betty was also a health and fitness author. She was a contributing writer for Muscle and Fitness magazine and was known for her columns, Body by Betty and Health by Betty. She partnered with Joe Weider to write two fitness guides, The Weider Book of Bodybuilding for Women and The Weider Body Book.

Betty Brosmer’s net worth

The former model’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million, according to Information Cradle. Her net worth is attributed to the earnings from her successful career in modelling and fitness during her prime.

Is Betty Brosmer married?

Betty is not married at the moment. However, she married the late Joe Weider in April 1961 and became known as Betty Weider. Her late husband was a Canadian bodybuilder and entrepreneur who partnered with his brother Ben to establish the International Federation of BodyBuilders. Joe passed away in March 2013, ending their 52 years of marriage.

Did Betty Brosmer have children with Joe Weider? They did not have children together, and the former model does not have any biological kids. However, she is the stepmother of Lydia Ross, Joe Weider’s child from a previous relationship.

Where is Betty Brosmer today?

Is Betty Brosmer alive? She is alive but no longer active in the modelling and fitness industries and, thus, has been out of the spotlight. The former model resides in Los Angeles, California, California.

Betty Brosmer’s measurements

Betty Brosmer’s height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. Her weight is estimated to be 115 pounds or 52 kilograms. Her measurements are 38-21-36 inches (96-53-91 centimetres). During her modelling time, Betty Brosmer's waist measured 18 inches (46 centimetres). As a result, she earned the “the impossible waist" nickname.

Fast facts about Betty Brosmer

How old is Betty Brosmer? She is 94 years old as of 2023. Her date of birth is 6 August 1929. Where is Betty Brosmer now? She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Betty Brosmer famous for? She is best recognised as a former model and fitness expert. How much is Betty Brosmer worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Who was Betty Brosmer married to? She was married to Joe Weider, who passed away in March 2013. Does Betty Brosmer have kids? She does not have kids but is the stepmother of Lydia Ross, her late husband’s kid from a past relationship. How tall is Betty Brosmer? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

Betty Brosmer was a popular face in the modelling and fitness industries in the 1950s. She appeared on the cover of numerous magazines and also endorsed multiple brands. She has authored a few health and fitness books and wrote magazine columns. The former model, Joe Weider’s ex-wife, resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Mimi Keene’s biography. She is a British actress, voice artist, and social media personality. She has starred in several movies and TV series, including Sex Education, Close, Casualty, and The Escape.

Keene began acting in 2013, and she boasts approximately 11 acting credits. She has a significant following across social media platforms. Did she date Matthew Lautman? Read her bio to know more about her personal and professional life.

Source: Legit.ng