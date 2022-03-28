Mayra Hermosillo’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband, movies

Mayra Hermosillo is a famous Mexican-based actress, director, television personality, and social media sensation renowned for playing actress Enedina Arellano Felix in the Narcos TV show. Additionally, she is a model and has worked with various brands.

The famous actress looks on during the presentation of the TV show 'Narcos' all season at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Adrian Monroy

Today, Hermosillo commands a considerable fan base across social media platforms. She often displays commendable skills in the field and, as a result, lands more opportunities.

Mayra Hermosillo's biography

The famous model posing for a photo in a floral outfit: @mayra.e.hermosillo

The actress was born in Torreon, Mexico to Myra Alicia Hermosillo Gonzalez and Gerardo Trejoluna. Her birth name is Mayra Elizabeth Rivera Hermosillo. She attended ITESM Campus Laguna and later completed her education at Universidad del Valle de Mexico.

What is Elizabeth Rivera's nationality?

She is a Mexican national.

When is Mayra Hermosillo's birthday?

The famous actress annually celebrates her birthday on 15 March. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Mayra Hermosillo's age?

The famous model was born on 15 March 1989. Therefore, as of April 2022, she is 33 years old.

Rise to stardom

She debuted in the film industry when she joined an acting institute in Mexico. After a while, she started making appearances in various theatre and stage play shows. Her debut role was in the movie, Walking Distance in 2015.

Mayra Hermosillo's movies and TV shows

Following her role in the movie, various movie and television show productions reached out to her and got other more prominent roles in the industry.

Movies

The famous actress posing for a photo with her dog. Photo: @mayra.e.hermosillo

(Pre-production) Until the End as Kelly

as Kelly (2022) Northern Skies Over Empty Space as Lily

as Lily (2021) Cell Tale Heart as Eliza

as Eliza (2019) Noche Sin Luciernagas as Constanza

as Constanza (2019) Hierba Mala as Hierba Mala

as Hierba Mala (2018) En la piel de Lucia as Lucia

as Lucia (2017) Como te ves, me vi as Maria Consuelo

as Maria Consuelo (2016) Nostalgia as Ella

as Ella (2016) The Romantic Barber as Gladys

as Gladys (2016) La Rabia de Clara as Clara

as Clara (2015) Hijo Prodigo as Veronica

as Veronica (2015) Walking Distance as Pilar

TV shows

(2020/2021) Narcos: Mexico as Enedina Arellano Felix

as Enedina Arellano Felix (2020) The Search as Karen Guerrero

as Karen Guerrero (2018) Ultimo 5 as Commissario Monica Carvajal

as Commissario Monica Carvajal (2018) Selena's Secret as Maribel

as Maribel (2018) Falco as Celina

Aside from her acting career, she is a model and has worked for various modelling agencies and magazines such as The Stay Homer.

How much is Elizabeth Rivera worth?

No verified sources state how much the actress is worth, however, Stars Gab alleges it to range between $300,000 and $400,000.

Does Mayra Hermosillo have a husband?

The famous actress posing for a photo sitting on a couch. Photo: @mayra.e.hermosillo

No, she is not married, however she is in a relationship with Angel De Guillermo, who she often flaunts on her Instagram page.

What are Mayra Hermosillo's measurements?

Mayra Hermosillo's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 (cm), her weight is 121 pounds or 55 (kg), and her body measurements are 36-26-40 inches or 91-66-102 (cm), for her chest, waist, and hips, respectively.

Mayra Hermosillo is a Mexican actress and model who has been all about her career since her debut. She is consistent in what she does, and as a result, she has made a name in the entertainment industry.

