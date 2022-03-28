Mayra Hermosillo’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband, movies
Mayra Hermosillo is a famous Mexican-based actress, director, television personality, and social media sensation renowned for playing actress Enedina Arellano Felix in the Narcos TV show. Additionally, she is a model and has worked with various brands.
Today, Hermosillo commands a considerable fan base across social media platforms. She often displays commendable skills in the field and, as a result, lands more opportunities.
Profile summary
- Full name: Mayra Elizabeth Rivera Hermosillo
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 15 March 1989
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Torreon, Mexico
- Current residence: Mexico City
- Nationality: Mexican
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body measurements in inches: 36-26-40
- Body measurements in centimetres: 91-66-102
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Myra Alicia Hermosillo Gonzalez
- Father: Gerardo Trejoluna
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Partner: Angel De Guillermo
- School: ITESM Campus Laguna
- College: Universidad del Valle de Mexico
- Profession: Actress, model, director, TV personality, social media influencer
- Net worth: $300,000-$400,000
Mayra Hermosillo's biography
The actress was born in Torreon, Mexico to Myra Alicia Hermosillo Gonzalez and Gerardo Trejoluna. Her birth name is Mayra Elizabeth Rivera Hermosillo. She attended ITESM Campus Laguna and later completed her education at Universidad del Valle de Mexico.
What is Elizabeth Rivera's nationality?
She is a Mexican national.
When is Mayra Hermosillo's birthday?
The famous actress annually celebrates her birthday on 15 March. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.
What is Mayra Hermosillo's age?
The famous model was born on 15 March 1989. Therefore, as of April 2022, she is 33 years old.
Rise to stardom
She debuted in the film industry when she joined an acting institute in Mexico. After a while, she started making appearances in various theatre and stage play shows. Her debut role was in the movie, Walking Distance in 2015.
Mayra Hermosillo's movies and TV shows
Following her role in the movie, various movie and television show productions reached out to her and got other more prominent roles in the industry.
Movies
- (Pre-production) Until the End as Kelly
- (2022) Northern Skies Over Empty Space as Lily
- (2021) Cell Tale Heart as Eliza
- (2019) Noche Sin Luciernagas as Constanza
- (2019) Hierba Mala as Hierba Mala
- (2018) En la piel de Lucia as Lucia
- (2017) Como te ves, me vi as Maria Consuelo
- (2016) Nostalgia as Ella
- (2016) The Romantic Barber as Gladys
- (2016) La Rabia de Clara as Clara
- (2015) Hijo Prodigo as Veronica
- (2015) Walking Distance as Pilar
TV shows
- (2020/2021) Narcos: Mexico as Enedina Arellano Felix
- (2020) The Search as Karen Guerrero
- (2018) Ultimo 5 as Commissario Monica Carvajal
- (2018) Selena's Secret as Maribel
- (2018) Falco as Celina
Aside from her acting career, she is a model and has worked for various modelling agencies and magazines such as The Stay Homer.
How much is Elizabeth Rivera worth?
No verified sources state how much the actress is worth, however, Stars Gab alleges it to range between $300,000 and $400,000.
Does Mayra Hermosillo have a husband?
No, she is not married, however she is in a relationship with Angel De Guillermo, who she often flaunts on her Instagram page.
What are Mayra Hermosillo's measurements?
Mayra Hermosillo's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 (cm), her weight is 121 pounds or 55 (kg), and her body measurements are 36-26-40 inches or 91-66-102 (cm), for her chest, waist, and hips, respectively.
Mayra Hermosillo's fast facts
- Who is Mayra Hermosillo? She is a Mexican-based model, internet sensation, and actress renowned for her role in the Narcos: Mexico television series.
- Who is Mayra Hermosillo's boyfriend? Her boyfriend's name is Angel De Guillermo.
- How old is Mayra Hermosillo? She is 33 years old as of April 2022.
- How much is the Mexican actress worth? She has an estimated net worth of between $300,000 and $400,000.
- When does she mark her birthday? She annually marks it on 15 March.
- Who are Mayra's parents? Her mother's name is Myra Alicia Hermosillo Gonzalez while her dad's name is Gerardo Trejoluna.
- The actress has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.
Mayra Hermosillo is a Mexican actress and model who has been all about her career since her debut. She is consistent in what she does, and as a result, she has made a name in the entertainment industry.
