Seraina Schönenberger’s biography: who is Mick Mars’ wife?

Seraina Schönenberger is a model and social media personality from Switzerland. She garnered fame after she got married to American musician Mick Mars. Her husband is the lead guitarist of one of the biggest rock bands in the world, Mötley Crüe. The couple has always attracted the attention of many because of their huge age gap.

The Swiss model and her husband Mick Mars. Photo: @serainamars on Instagram (modified by author)

Seraina Schönenberger is a former Miss Zurich contestant. The internet sensation has a strong affection for pets, particularly cats. She currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, together with her husband.

Profile summary

Full name Seraina Fai Schönenberger Nickname Fai McNasty Gender Female Date of birth 4 October 1984 Age 38 years (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Zürich, Switzerland Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality Swiss Ethnicity White Religion Atheist Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Mick Mars Profession Model Net worth $500 thousand

Seraina Schönenberger’s bio

The renowned model was born in Zürich, Switzerland, United States. Seraina Schönenberger’s age is 38 years as of 2023. She was born on 4 October 1984; her zodiac sign is Libra. She is a Swiss of white ethnicity, and has a sibling named Lina Layne.

Career

Seraina is a fashion model and social media personality. She developed an interest in fashion and modelling after completing her education. She participated in the Miss Zurich local beauty pageant, where she was crowned as the winner.

Her participation in the Miss Zurich competition landed her more modelling opportunities. Mick Mars' wife is also becoming popular on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has amassed over 15 thousand followers. She is also active with over 8 thousand followers.

What is Seraina Schonenberger’s net worth?

Mick Mars’ spouse has an alleged net worth of $500k. Her net worth is primarily attributed to her modelling career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

How did Mick Mars and Seraina Schönenberger meet?

The duo met at a Crüe concert in 2007. Schönenberger had gone to the concert alongside her friends. After dating for around six years, the pair tied the knot on 13 December 2013.

Before meeting Seraina, the American musician was in relationships with a few other women. For instance, he was married to Sharon Deal in 1971. However, Sharon and the Motley Crue lead guitarist parted ways in 1973. He also dated the former model and writer Nina Hagen in 1983. Mick Mars’ ex-girlfriend, Nina, broke up with the lead guitarist in 1987.

In 1990, Mark married Emi Canyn, and their marriage lasted for about two years before calling it quits. Additionally, the following ladies have also been rumoured to be Mick Mars' girlfriends; Robbie Mantooth, Linda Correia and Marcia Tucker.

How tall is Seraina Schönenberger?

The Swiss model is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Seraina Schönenberger? She is a renowned model from Zürich, Switzerland, United States. How old is Mick Mars’ wife? She is 38 years as of May 2023. What does Seraina Mars do for a living? She is a model. How did Mick Mars and Seraina Schönenberger meet? The duo met at a Crüe concert in 2007 and married in 2013. What is Seraina Schonenberger’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $500k. How tall is Seraina Schönenberger? She is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Seraina Schönenberger is a model from Zürich, Switzerland. Her marriage to the American musician and lead guitarist Mick Mars has attracted the attention of many. The Swiss model is also widely recognised for winning the Miss Zurich title.

