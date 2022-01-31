Shelby Simmons’ biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows
Who is Shelby Simmons? She is an American actress famous for her roles in Bunk'd, Game Shakers and School of Rock. She made her debut as an actress in 2017 and has since appeared in several films and TV series.
The actress is a devoted Christian. This is evident through the various bible verses and bible videos she shares with her fans. She also loves pets and has two rabbits (Julia and Gilbert) and two dogs (Imagene and Callie).
Profile summary
- Full name: Shelby Simmons
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 6 February 2002
- Age: 20 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Richmond, Virginia, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'7"
- Height in centimetres: 176
- Weight in pounds: 130
- Weight in kilograms: 59
- Body measurements in inches: 32-24-32
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-60-81
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Grey
- Siblings: 2
- Sister: Ella
- Brother: Ben
- Profession: Actress
- Shelby Simmons' Instagram: @shelbysimmons
Shelby Simmons' bio
Shelby Simmons was born on 6 February 2002 in Richmond, Virginia, USA. She has two siblings, namely Ella and Ben
Who are Shelby Simmons' parents?
Not much is known about Shelby Simmons' family. She posted a photo praising and wishing her mom a happy mothers day. She also posted a video, where she mentioned that her dad was a marine.
How old is Shelby Simmons?
Shelby Simmons' age is 20 years old as of 2022.
What nationality is Shelby Simmons?
The young actress is an American national.
What is Shelby Simmons' race?
Shelby is biracial, with white and African-American ancestry.
How did Shelby Simmons get into acting?
She told Naluda Magazine that her grandparents Susie and Brian first introduced her to an acting program. Later, her cousin Brandon Stacey, a fellow actor, introduced her to Constance Tillotson, who is now her manager. Constance taught Shelby everything she knew about acting, which was how she got started.
She made her acting debut in 2017 in the television series Game Shakers as Shanelle. Her breakthrough was when she played the role of Ava King on the comedy television series Bunk'd. She has appeared in 52 episodes.
Did Shelby Simmons leave Bunk'd? It appears that fans will not see Ava King in season 6 of the show.
What movies is Shelby Simmons in?
Below is a summary of Shelby Simmons' movies and TV shows.
Films
- 2020: Selfie Dad as Hannah Marcus
- 2020: Stargirl as Hillary Kimble
- 2017: The Bugaloos as Courage
TV series
- 2019-2021: Bunk'd as Ava King
- 2020-2021: Raven's Home as Ava / Ava King
- 2019: Henry Danger as Joss Moss
- 2018-2019: Prince of Peoria as Sydney
- 2018: Andi Mack as Natalie
- 2018: School of Rock as Jacqueline
- 2017: Game Shakers as Shanelle
Is Shelby Simmons a model?
She is not a model but an up-and-coming actress who is still building her career in the entertainment industry. She is also an artist and loves to draw and paint.
Body measurements
Shelby Simmons' height is 5 feet 7 inches (176 centimetres), and she weighs 130 pounds (59 kilograms). She has brown hair and grey eyes. Her body measurements are 32-24-32 inches (81-60-81 centimetres).
Shelby Simmons is an actress known for her role of Ava King in Bunk'd, as well as Sydney in Prince of Peoria.She is a devout Christian and shares her faith with the world on her social media.
