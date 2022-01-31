Shelby Simmons’ biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Who is Shelby Simmons? She is an American actress famous for her roles in Bunk'd, Game Shakers and School of Rock. She made her debut as an actress in 2017 and has since appeared in several films and TV series.

The actress attends the premiere of Disney's Aladdin in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The actress is a devoted Christian. This is evident through the various bible verses and bible videos she shares with her fans. She also loves pets and has two rabbits (Julia and Gilbert) and two dogs (Imagene and Callie).

Shelby Simmons' bio

Simmons attends the premiere of Disney+'s Stargirl in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Shelby Simmons was born on 6 February 2002 in Richmond, Virginia, USA. She has two siblings, namely Ella and Ben

Who are Shelby Simmons' parents?

Not much is known about Shelby Simmons' family. She posted a photo praising and wishing her mom a happy mothers day. She also posted a video, where she mentioned that her dad was a marine.

How old is Shelby Simmons?

Shelby Simmons' age is 20 years old as of 2022.

What nationality is Shelby Simmons?

The young actress is an American national.

What is Shelby Simmons' race?

Shelby is biracial, with white and African-American ancestry.

How did Shelby Simmons get into acting?

She told Naluda Magazine that her grandparents Susie and Brian first introduced her to an acting program. Later, her cousin Brandon Stacey, a fellow actor, introduced her to Constance Tillotson, who is now her manager. Constance taught Shelby everything she knew about acting, which was how she got started.

She made her acting debut in 2017 in the television series Game Shakers as Shanelle. Her breakthrough was when she played the role of Ava King on the comedy television series Bunk'd. She has appeared in 52 episodes.

Did Shelby Simmons leave Bunk'd? It appears that fans will not see Ava King in season 6 of the show.

What movies is Shelby Simmons in?

Simmons attends the world premiere of Disney's Frozen 2 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Below is a summary of Shelby Simmons' movies and TV shows.

Films

2020: Selfie Dad as Hannah Marcus

as Hannah Marcus 2020: Stargirl as Hillary Kimble

as Hillary Kimble 2017: The Bugaloos as Courage

TV series

2019-2021: Bunk'd as Ava King

as Ava King 2020-2021: Raven's Home as Ava / Ava King

as Ava / Ava King 2019: Henry Danger as Joss Moss

as Joss Moss 2018-2019: Prince of Peoria as Sydney

as Sydney 2018: Andi Mack as Natalie

as Natalie 2018: School of Rock as Jacqueline

as Jacqueline 2017: Game Shakers as Shanelle

Is Shelby Simmons a model?

She is not a model but an up-and-coming actress who is still building her career in the entertainment industry. She is also an artist and loves to draw and paint.

Body measurements

Shelby Simmons' height is 5 feet 7 inches (176 centimetres), and she weighs 130 pounds (59 kilograms). She has brown hair and grey eyes. Her body measurements are 32-24-32 inches (81-60-81 centimetres).

Shelby Simmons is an actress known for her role of Ava King in Bunk'd, as well as Sydney in Prince of Peoria.She is a devout Christian and shares her faith with the world on her social media.

