Ashley Burgos’ biography: what is known about Bernice Burgos' daughter?

Who is Ashley Marie Burgos? She is an American model, entrepreneur and Instagram personality. She was born in New York, United States of America. Ashley Burgos is the daughter of the prominent American model, Instagram star and entrepreneur Bernice Burgos.

The famous model and entrepreneur posing for a photo in a coloured dress. Photo: @realamarie

Source: Instagram

Ashley Burgos is a famous Instagram star who has acquired a considerable following due to the fashion and modelling pictures she often posts. She is also a model currently signed to Artistic curves Talent Management.

Profile summary

Real name : Ashley Marie Burgos

: Ashley Marie Burgos Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 9 May 1996

: 9 May 1996 Age: 25 years old (as of April 2022)

25 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Current residence : Bronx, New York, United States

: Bronx, New York, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 1’’

: 5’ 1’’ Height in centimetres : 155

: 155 Weight in pounds : 123

: 123 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Bernice Burgos

: Bernice Burgos Sibling: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend : Sambou Bubba Camara

: Sambou Bubba Camara Children: 1

1 Education : Hempstead High School

: Hempstead High School Profession : Model, entrepreneur, Instagram personality

: Model, entrepreneur, Instagram personality Net worth: $1.1 million

Ashley Burgos’ biography

Where is Ashley Burgos from? The American model was born in New York City, New York, United States. She is currently residing in Bronx, New York, United States. She follows Christianity.

Her mother's name is Bernice Burgos. The identity of Ashley Burgos' father remains unknown.

Her mother confirmed that she gave birth to her when she was 16 years old, and her father was 19 years old. The renowned model grew up alongside her young sister named Sarai.

Concerning her educational background, the famous model attended Hempstead High School.

When is Ashley Burgos' birthday?

The American model and Instagram personality posing for a picture. Photo: @realamarie

Source: Instagram

The American entrepreneur marks her birthday on 9 May every year.

How old is Ashley Burgos?

As of April 2022, Ashley Burgos' age is 25 years. She was born on 9 May 1996. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What nationality is Ashley Marie Burgos?

Bernice Burgos' daughter is an American national.

What is Ashley Burgos' ethnicity?

She is a Puerto Rican of black ethnicity.

How did Ashley Burgos become famous?

Ashley Marie is an American-based model, entrepreneur and Instagram star. She rose to notoriety for being the daughter of Bernice Burgos.

The model is also famous on Instagram for the fashion and modelling photos she frequently shares. As of now, she has amassed over 164k followers.

Alongside her mother, she co-owns a clothing line called Bold and Beautiful, which is a signature sleepwear collection. She also co-owns Miracles Fitness.

What is Ashley Burgos’ net worth?

No reliable source state how much the Instagram star is worth. However, her net worth is allegedly estimated to be around $1.1 million. Her income earnings are attributed to her modelling and entrepreneurship career.

Who is Ashley Burgos' boyfriend?

A photo of the American model holding her phone. Photo: @realamarie

Source: Instagram

The American model is reportedly dating a Gambian guy named Sambou Bubba Camara, a businessman and CEO of HBTL music label. Together, they share a daughter called India Ava.

She gave birth to her daughter in February 2018 when she was 21 years old. As of 2022, Ashley Burgos' child is four years old. She created an Instagram account for her baby, where she usually shares her pictures.

What is Ashley Burgos’s height?

The model's height is 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres), and she weighs about 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

