Who is Lionel Richie’s girlfriend? Get to know Lisa Parigi

Lisa Parigi is a model and entrepreneur from Switzerland. She gained public prominence as Lionel Richie’s girlfriend. Lionel Richie is a legendary American singer, songwriter, record producer, and television personality. He rose to fame in the 1970s as a songwriter and is known for hits such as All Night Long, Endless Love, Hello, and I Call It Love. How well do you know his girlfriend?

Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on 5 November 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Richie’s girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, became famous for being romantically involved with the singer. Lisa is the founder and CEO of The Estate Collection (lifestyle brand) and Glow Up Beauty (skincare line ) brands. She has been in a relationship with Lionel Richie for over a decade.

Full name Lisa Chin Parigi Gender Female Date of birth 30 September 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Switzerland Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Swiss Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Lionel Richie Profession Model, entrepreneur Net worth $4 million Instagram @lisaparigi

Lisa Parigi’s biography

Parigi was born and raised in Switzerland but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is a Swiss national of Caribbean-Swiss-Chinese descent. She is also multilingual and can speak German, French, Schwiizertüütsch, and English fluently.

How old is Lionel Richie’s girlfriend?

Lisa Parigi walks in a corridor in a pink dress (R), and the model poses for a photo outside in a green floral dress (L). Photo: @lisaparigi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American-based entrepreneur is 34 years old as of 2023. When is Lisa Parigi’s birthday? She was born on 30 September 1989. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Lisa Parigi do for a living?

Lionel Richie’s girlfriend is a model and entrepreneur. She also describes herself as an investor, FMR tech executive, NFT collector of art, and crypto and blockchain enthusiast on her Instagram profile.

Lisa began her career in the corporate world before becoming a model and entrepreneur. She held key positions at numerous IT-focused Fortune 500 companies based in Geneva and Zurich, Switzerland.

She is the founder and CEO of The Estate Collection, which sells candles and fragrance oils. She also launched a skincare line called Glow Up Beauty.

What is Lisa Parigi’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $4 million. Her primary source of income is her modelling and entrepreneurship career.

How did Lionel Richie meet Lisa Parigi?

Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 20 November 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Sarah Morris

Source: Getty Images

The American singer reportedly met Lisa at a dinner party after being introduced by mutual friends nearly a decade ago and began dating after spending time together. Lionel and Lisa keep their relationship private but often appear on red-carpet events together.

Lisa Parigi’s partner is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and television personality. He has significantly contributed to various music genres, including R&B, pop, and soul. He first came into the spotlight in the 1970s as a songwriter and the co-lead singer of the Motown group Commodores.

Richie was previously married to Brenda Harvey-Richie from 1975 to 1993. He was also married to Diane Alexander from 1995 to 2004. The musician has three children, namely Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie, and Miles Brockman Richie.

What is Lisa Parigi’s height?

Lionel Richie’s partner stands 5 feet 6 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

Fast facts about Lisa Parigi

Who is Lionel Richie dating? The prominent singer has been dating Lisa Parigi. Who is Lisa Parigi? She is a model, entrepreneur, investor, FMR tech executive, NFT collector of art, and crypto and blockchain enthusiast. She is famous as Lionel Richie's girlfriend. Where is Lisa Parigi from? She was born in Switzerland. What is Lisa Parigi’s age? She is 34 years old as of 2023. She was born on 30 September 1989. What is Lisa Parigi’s nationality? She is a Swiss national. Is Lionel Richie married? No, the singer is not married at the moment. However, he has been married twice in the past. Does Lisa Parigi have kids? No, the American-based model does not have children, but her partner has three kids from his previous relationships. What is Lisa Parigi’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $4 million.

Lisa Parigi is a Swiss-born model and entrepreneur who has garnered attention not only for her professional endeavours but also for her high-profile relationship with American music legend Lionel Richie. Lisa and Lionel have been together for over a decade. The pair currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

