Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has given YBNL boss, Olamide, his flowers on social media

In a heartfelt note on Twitter, AG Baby reminisced on his first album while thanking Olamide for giving him a chance despite being a graphic designer

Adekunle Gold’s sweet message drew a reaction from Olamide, and netizens shared their thoughts about the exchange

Nigerian singer Adekunle ‘Gold’ Kosoko, aka AG Baby, had netizens in their feelings after reminiscing about his first album, Gold, and how YBNL boss, Olamide, was instrumental in his career growth.

Taking to his official X page, Adekunle Gold shared a photo of his Gold album cover and tracklist while explaining how Olamide gave him a chance.

Fans react as Adekunle Gold thanks Olamide. Photos: @adekunlegold, @olamide

According to the Orente crooner, he was just a young graphic designer who Olamide gave the chance to design his YBNL logo and be part of the record label.

He wrote:

“Thank you @olamide for giving that young graphic designer the chance to not only design the YBNL logo but to be a part of your family.”

See his tweet below:

Olamide reacts to Adekunle Gold’s praise

Shortly after Adekunle Gold expressed his gratitude to Olamide, the YBNL boss saw the post and reacted to it.

In his usual manner of sharing very few words, the music mogul acknowledged Adekunle Gold as his family. Olamide wrote:

“Fam for life.”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Olamide and Adekunle Gold

The heartwarming exchange between Olamide and Adekunle Gold soon drew the attention of netizens, and they shared their thoughts online. Read some of them below:

Tobiloba said Olamide deserved his flowers:

This tweep called Olamide Father Abraham:

Street Motivation said Olamide keeps getting praised online:

Santi called the YBNL boss king of the streets:

Olamide was called a kingmaker:

Jummy had an important question:

Mr Motivator had this to say:

This tweep expressed surprise that AG’s wife Simi mixed and mastered the Gold album:

Miracle said he loved hearing success stories:

This tweep called AG one of Olamide’s biggest projects:

