Jarnette Olsen: meet the mother of Elizabeth, Mary-Kate and Ashley

Jarnette Olsen is a personal manager and a former ballet dancer from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for being a mother to renowned actresses and businesswomen Elizabeth, Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen with sister Lizzie (left), mom Jarnette and brother Trent. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Jarnette Olsen has had show business connections which allowed her to find roles for her children. In her free time, the Olsen twins’ mother loves travelling, dancing and acting. Jarnette Olsen now resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Jarnette Olsen Gender Female Date of birth 22 February 1954 Age 69 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father David Jones Mother Mary Rose Jones Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband David Olsen Children 4 Profession Personal manager Net worth $100k

Jarnette Olsen’s bio

The American actress and celebrity mother was born in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, California, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Who are Jarnette Olsen's parents? Her father is David Dejarnett Jones, while her mom is Mary Rose Jones. The actress’ father worked as a high school teacher while her mother was an accountant.

What is Jarnette Olsen’s age?

The Olsen twins’ mom is 69 years old as of 2023. She was born on 22 February 1954. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Jarnette is a personal manager and a former ballet dancer. She dedicated many years of her life to making sure her children, primarily Mary-Kate and Ashley, got the best acting opportunities.

What is Jarnette Olsen's net worth?

The Olsen twins’ mother has an alleged net worth of $100k. She has accumulated wealth from her career as a professional ballet dancer and acting.

Who is Jarnette Olsen married to?

Jarnette is not married to anyone at the moment. She married the American real estate agent and mortgage banker David Brian Olsen on 6 August 1977. The marriage of Olsen twins’ parents lasted about eighteen years, and they decided to part ways in 1996, as David wanted to marry his secretary.

Who are Jarnette Olsen’s children?

The union between Jarnette and David Brian Olsen resulted in four children: Trent, Ashley, Mary-Kate, and Elizabeth.

Trent

Trent is the firstborn in the Olsen family, born on 6 May 1984 in Sherman Oaks, California, US. He is a writer and background actor. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006 after studying Jazz music.

Trent is also a comic book writer and photographer. He collaborates with horror and sci-fi production company Storm King Productions and has written several books such as Leaving Yellowstone (2023), Rambler, and Model Behavior (2009).

Ashley

Ashley is Mary-Kate Olsen’s twin sister, born on 13 June 1986. She is a fashion designer, producer, author, businesswoman and former actress. The fashion designer collaborated with her twin sister and co-founded The Row, and Elizabeth and James luxury fashion brands. She is married to Louis Eisner, and they have a child together.

Mary-Kate

Actress/designers Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend The Cinema Society & Thierry Mugler screening of "Midnight in Paris" in New York City. Photo: Charles Eshelman

Source: Getty Images

Ashley Olsen’s twin is also a businesswoman, fashion designer, equestrian, and former actress. She was born on 13 June 1986 in Sherman Oaks, California, US. The former actress has earned over 56 acting credits. She was once married to Olivier Sarkozy (2015-2021).

Elizabeth

Like her siblings, Elizabeth is an actress. She was born on 16 February 1989 in Sherman Oaks, California, US. Elizabeth’s role in Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011) gave her a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead. The actress enrolled at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. According to her IMDb profile, she has 27 acting credits.

What is Jarnette Olsen’s height?

The celebrity mom stands 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

FAQs

Jarnette Olsen has been a ballet dancer and personal manager in the entertainment industry. Her children have made her a popular figure by being featured in multiple movies and TV shows.

