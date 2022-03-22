Jada Crawley’s biography: what is known about Chris Paul's wife?

Who is Chris Paul's wife? She is called Jada Crawley, an American fashion designer and philanthropist. She is also an Instagram celebrity with a massive fan following on the platform.

Chris Paul's wife poses for a picture. Photo: @jada_ap

Source: Instagram

The celebrity spouse was born and raised in Winston-Salem in North California. She currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, with her husband and two children.

Profile summary

Full name : Jada Alexia Crawley

: Jada Alexia Crawley Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 16 February 1984

: 16 February 1984 Age : 38 years old (as of 2022)

: 38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Winston Salem, North California, United States

: Winston Salem, North California, United States Current residence : Phoenix, Arizona, USA

: Phoenix, Arizona, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’9”

: 5’9” Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-38

: 34-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-97

: 86-66-97 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Jackie

: Jackie Father : Alex

: Alex Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Chris Paul

: Chris Paul Children : 2

: 2 Son: Christopher

Christopher Daughter: Camryn

Camryn School : Mount Tabor High School

: Mount Tabor High School College : Wake Forest University

: Wake Forest University Profession : Fashion designer, social media influencer, philanthropist

: Fashion designer, social media influencer, philanthropist Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram: @jada_ap

Jada Crawley’s bio

Who is Chris Paul married to? He is married to Jada Alexia Crawley, who was born in Winston Salem, North California, USA. Jada Crawley’s parents are Jackie and Alex Crawley.

She attended Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem and later joined Wake Forest University for her undergraduate studies.

When is Jada Crawley’s birthday?

The fashion designer was born on 16 February 1984, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

The fashion designer and her husband Chris Paul. Photo: @jada_ap

Source: Instagram

What is Jada Crawley’s age?

She is 38 years old as of 2022.

What is Jada Crawley’s nationality?

She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. The celebrity wife currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona, with her family.

How did Chris Paul and Jada meet?

Chris Paul and Jada Crawley first met at Wake Forest on 28 December 2003 after they were introduced to one another by a mutual friend. On 23 May 2009, they had a son whom they called Christopher Emmanuel Paul II.

The couple tied the knot in September 2011 at the Ballantyne Hotel & Lodge in Charlotte.

Does Jada Crawley have a daughter? Chris Paul and his spouse welcomed their second-born child, Camryn Alexis Paul, on 16 August 2012.

What does Chris Paul's wife do?

She is a fashion designer and philanthropist. The celebrity specializes in the designing of prom dresses. Since 2005, she has held an annual prom dress giveaway event where she hosts senior high school students and pampers them with gifts such as dresses and accessories.

What is Jada Crawley’s net worth?

There is no reliable information about her net worth, but Popular Networth alleges that it is approximately $1 million.

The fashion designer with her two children, Christopher and Camryn. Photo: @jada_ap

Source: Instagram

What is Jada Crawley’s height?

She stands at 5 feet and 9 inches (175 cm) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg). Her measurements are 34-26-38 inches (86-66-97 cm).

Jada Crawley's fast facts

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jada and her husband grew up in the same neighbourhood but did not know each other until they met at a basketball event at Wake Forest in 2003.

Chris Paul was her college sweetheart.

She dated Chris Paul for about 8 years before marrying him.

Jada Crawley's son was 2 years old at the time of the wedding.

Together with other family members, she helped her husband create the Chris Paul Foundation in 2005.

Jada Crawley is a fashion designer and philanthropist. She is also famously known as the wife of professional NBA player Chris Paul, and she is a mother of two children.

