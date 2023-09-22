Who is Jade Cargill’s husband? Get to know Brandon Phillips

Jade Cargill’s husband, Brandon Phillips, is an American former professional baseball player. He is known for representing various Major League Baseball teams, including the Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and Boston Red Sox. Learn more about him, including how they met.

Brandon Phillips of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait before a game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Billie Weiss (modified by author)

Jade Cargill’s husband, Brandon Phillips, started his professional baseball career in 2002 and played for multiple teams until 2018. He is not actively playing baseball but has invested in a Texas-based women’s fastpitch team. Find out more about the former sportsman in his bio.

Full name Brandon Emil Phillips Gender Male Date of birth 28 June 1981 Age 42 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lue Father James Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Jade Cargill Children 3 School Redan High School Profession Former professional baseball player, entrepreneur Net worth $40 million Facebook @DatDudeBP

Who is Jade Cargill’s husband?

Jade Cargill’s husband, Brandon Phillips, was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States, to his parents, Lue and James Phillips. He is one of the couple's three children, whose other children are Porsha Phillips and P.J. Phillips.

Brandon’s sister, Porsha, is a professional women’s basketball player, while his brother, P.J., is reportedly a professional baseball player. Brandon Phillips is an American national of African-American ethnicity residing in Austin, Texas, United States.

He completed his high school education at Redan High School. Did Brandon Phillips go to college? He was offered a scholarship to the University of Georgia but chose to sign with Montreal Expos in 1999 and did not attend college.

Brandon Phillips’ age

The former professional baseball player is 42 years old as of 2023. He was born on 28 June 1981. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Brandon Phillips’ occupation?

Jade Cargill’s spouse is an ex-professional baseball player and a women’s fastpitch team owner. He commenced his professional baseball career in 2002 after he signed with the Cleveland Indians. He has played for multiple baseball teams, including the Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and Boston Red Sox.

In March 2023, Brandon Phillips and his wife, Jade Cargill, were announced as the co-owners of The Texas Smoke. The Texas Smoke is a professional women’s fastpitch team based in Austin, Texas, United States.

Brandon Phillips’ net worth

Brandon Phillips’ net worth is estimated to be $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his successful career as a baseball player. He also earns money from his fastpitch team.

Are Brandon Phillips and Jade Cargill still together?

The former baseball player has been married to Jade Cargill, but it is unknown when the couple exchanged wedding vows. Brandon Phillips’ wife is a professional model and wrestler signed to WWE. They reportedly met at Starbucks in 2015 and started dating.

Does Brandon Phillips have children?

Brandon and his wife are parents of one child, Bailey Quinn. His daughter, Bailey Quinn, was reportedly born in April 2017. Besides Bailey, the former sportsman has two other children from his previous relationships. Brandon Phillips’ son, Micah, was born in 2014, and his daughter, Micole Malia Phillips, was born in 2006.

Brandon Phillips’ height and weight

Jade Cargill’s partner is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be 209 pounds (95 kilograms).

Fast facts about Brandon Phillips

How old is Brandon Phillips? The former baseball player is 42 years old as of 2023. He was born on 28 June 1981. Where does Brandon Phillips’ family live? He lives with his wife and daughter in Austin, Texas, United States. What does Brandon Phillips do for a living? He is a former professional baseball player. Currently, he co-owns women’s fastpitch team, The Texas Smoke. How much is Brandon Phillips worth? His net worth is estimated to be $40 million. Who is Jade Cargill married to? His wife is Jade Cargill, a professional fitness model and wrestler signed to WWE. How many children does Brandon Phillips have? He is a father of three children: Micah, Bailey Quinn, and Micole Malia Phillips. How tall is Brandon Phillips? His height is 6 feet or 183 centimetres.

Jade Cargill’s husband, Brandon Phillips, is a former professional baseball player. He plied his trade in multiple teams in the MLB, such as the Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Angels. He co-owns The Texas Smoke with his wife. The father of three is a North Carolina native residing in Austin, Texas, United States.

