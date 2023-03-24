Who are Sarah Jakes Roberts’ children? Meet all of her 6 kids

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a popular American author, motivational speaker, and pastor who has inspired and impacted many lives through her teachings and sermons. She is the daughter of the renowned Bishop T.D. Jakes, and has emerged as a powerful voice in her own right. In addition to her successful career, Sarah is also a mother to six children. Who are Sarah Jakes Roberts' children?

Author Sarah Jakes Roberts visits Hollywood Today Live at W Hollywood on April 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Jakes was born on 17 July 1988 in West Virginia, United States. She was raised alongside four siblings, Thomas Dexter Jr, Cora Coleman, Jamar Jakes, and Jarmain. Discover more about Sarah Jakes Roberts' children and some insight into their lives below.

Sarah Jakes Roberts' children

Sarah is a mother of six, with three biological children and three stepchildren. She became a mother at the young age of 14 when she gave birth to her first child. Her family currently consists of eight members, including her husband pastor Touré Roberts. He is renowned for founding ONE, one of the most influential congregations worldwide.

Touré and Sarah married in 2014, and they have a daughter called Ella. The rest of the kids are from their previous marriages. Here is all you need to know about Sarah Jakes Roberts' kids.

1. Malachi Jakes

Photo: @themalachijakes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sarah Jakes Roberts' firstborn child is Malachi Jakes, born on 3 October 2002 in West Virginia, United States, when Sarah was only 14 years old. He was named Malachi Xander Jakes.

The lad attended Rock Canyon High School and received his high school diploma before enrolling at the Advanced Film Acting Course at the Colorado School of Acting in 2017.

In addition to his studies, Sarah Jakes Roberts' son is a blogger and the creator of Moments In Mind With Malachi, a lifestyle blog that serves as an outlet for his thoughts and mindful moments.

While details about Malachi Jakes' biological father are not publicly known, it is clear that he is loved and supported by his mother and the rest of his family.

2. Makenzie Henson

Makenzie Henson was born on 14 August 2009 and is the daughter of Sarah and her ex-husband, former NFL linebacker Robert Henson. Makenzie is the only child from their marriage. Sarah and Robert tied the knot in 2008 when she was just 19 years old. Unfortunately, they ended their marriage in 2012 and went their separate ways.

Makenzie is a talented photographer and printmaker who has shown promise in her artistic endeavours. Despite her parent's divorce, she is fortunate to have a loving and supportive family who encourages her passions and aspirations.

3. Ella Roberts

The youngest child of Sarah is Ella, born on 10 February 2016. Ella's biological father is Touré Roberts, a bestselling author, businessman, producer, investor, and humanitarian. Sarah and Touré exchanged their vows in November 2014 and have been married since then.

4. Ren Taylor Roberts

Photo: @itsreallyren (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Born on 21 May 1996, Ren Taylor Roberts is an American singer and Sarah's oldest stepchild from her husband's previous marriage to Lori Roberts.

Ren's mother, Lori, is a children's book author and writer who aims to spread love, faith, laughter, and precious family moments through her books.

Ren Taylor is happily married to Tyler Joseph Headlee, a digital creator. The couple exchanged their vows on 4 May 2022 and are enjoying their journey as newlyweds.

5. Teya Hunter Roberts

Photo: @theteyahunter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Born on 11 February 1998, Teya Hunter Roberts is the daughter of Touré and Lori Roberts and the second stepdaughter of Sarah Jakes. Teya is a blogger who gained recognition for her blog Journey To Me, which she launched in 2018. In addition to her blog, Teya also has a self-titled YouTube channel she established in 2021.

6. Isaiah Roberts

Photo: @_isaiah.roberts (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Isaiah was born on 29 October 2002. He is an artist and a member of Generation One, a group of individuals who share authentic conversations, impactful stories and testimonies.

FAQs

Who is Sarah Jakes Roberts? She is a renowned American author, speaker, and media personality. She is the daughter of famous pastor and author T.D. Jakes. Who are Sarah Jakes Roberts' parents? She was born to Thomas Dexter Jakes, known as T. D. and Serita Jakes. Her father is an American non-denominational Christian preacher. He is the senior pastor of The Potter's House, a non-denominational American megachurch. Who is Sarah Jakes Roberts married to? In 2014, Sarah married Touré Roberts, and the couple now serves as co-pastors of The Potter's House at One LA and The Potter's House Denver. How many children does Sarah Jakes Roberts have? The pastor from America has six children, three of whom are her biological offspring. The other three children are her stepchildren from her husband's prior marriage to Lauren. Who is the father of Sarah Jakes' son? Details about the father of Sarah's son Malachi Jakes are not known. How old is Sarah Jakes' son? As of 2023, Malachi Xander is 20 years old. He was born on 3 October 2002 in West Virginia, United States. What is Teya Roberts' age? Teya Hunter is 25 years old as of 2023. She was born on 11 February 1998 to Touré and Lori Roberts. She is Sarah Jakes' 2nd stepdaughter. Who are Sarah Jakes Roberts' family members? Her family members include her six children, three of whom are her biological children, and three are her stepchildren from her husband's previous marriage. Her children are Malachi, Makenzie, Ella, Ren, Teya and Isaiah. Sarah Jakes Roberts' husband is Pastor Touré Roberts, the co-pastor of The Potter's House at One LA and The Potter's House Denver.

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a proud mother of six children who have brought her immeasurable joy and fulfilment. Despite the challenges of being a public figure, she has prioritised her family and raised her children with love, compassion, and unwavering faith.

