Jackie Christie’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, children

Jackie Christie is a prominent actress, author, fashion designer, and model. She has starred in numerous movies and TV shows, but she is widely recognized for her role in Basketball Wives: Los Angeles. She is also known as Doug Christie’s partner.

The TV personality visits Hollywood Today Live at W Hollywood on March 27, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

What is Jackie Christie’s nationality? She is an American national. She was born and raised in the country and currently resides there.

Profile summary

Full name : Jackie Christie

: Jackie Christie Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 25 July 1969

: 25 July 1969 Age : 52 years old (as of March 2022)

: 52 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Seattle, Washington, USA

: Seattle, Washington, USA Current residence : United States

: United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Afro-American

: Afro-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 7”

: 5’ 7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 139

: 139 Weight in kilograms : 63

: 63 Body measurements in inches : 38-32-38

: 38-32-38 Body measurements in centimetres : 97-81-97

: 97-81-97 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Cora

: Cora Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Doug Christie

: Doug Christie Children : 3

: 3 School : Mark Morris High School and Rainier Beach High School

: Mark Morris High School and Rainier Beach High School College : Pepperdine University

: Pepperdine University Profession : Model, actress, producer, fashion designer, author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

: Model, actress, producer, fashion designer, author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Net worth : $10 million

: $10 million Twitter : @JackieChristie

: @JackieChristie Instagram : @jackiechristie

: @jackiechristie Facebook: @JackieChristie

Jackie Christie’s biography?

The multi-talented celebrity was born in Seattle, Washington, USA. Details of her father are unknown, but her mother, Cora, succumbed to cancer in 2012 after a long battle with the disease.

She went to Mark Morris High School and Rainier Beach High School. Later, she completed her undergraduate studies at Pepperdine University in California in 1992.

When is Jackie Christie’s birthday?

The actress was born on 25 July 1969 and thus, celebrates her birthday on 25 July every year.

The actress visits Hollywood Today Live at W Hollywood on July 29, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

What is Jackie Christie’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Leo.

How old is Jackie Christie?

Jackie Christie’s age is 52 years.

Why is Jackie from Basketball Wives famous?

Before fame, she ventured into the modelling industry as Mahogany and worked with renowned brands such as Gucci and Kenneth Cole. Her marriage to former NBA superstar Doug Christie brought her significant recognition. However, she gained much media attention when she starred in the reality TV show Basketball Wives: Los Angeles. Her other movie and TV show credits include;

Professor Mack (2019) as Judy Mathis

(2019) as Judy Mathis Before You Say I Do Live! (2018) as Kelly

(2018) as Kelly Going Black (2018) as Paulette

(2018) as Paulette In the Cut (2016) as Venessa

(2016) as Venessa Lucky Girl (2015) as Sereta

(2015) as Sereta Angry insecure Men 2 (2015) as Mother Rose

(2015) as Mother Rose The Gay Christian Mingle (2013)

(2013) Deceitful (2013) as Paula

Apart from acting, she has written and published 8 books on varied topics. Doug Christie’s wife is also a fashion designer and launched her clothing line consisting of different apparel designs in 2012 in New York. Jackie also co-owns Jean Rah Fya Records with her husband.

How much is Jackie from Basketball Wives worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jackie Lee’s net worth is $10 million. She earns her income from multiple sources such as acting, modelling, film production and book sales.

Is Jackie Christie still married?

Yes, she is married to former NBA player Doug Christie. The couple tied the knot on 8 July 1996, three days after their engagement. Jackie and Doug celebrates their wedding anniversary annually, and Jackie had this to say about it;

If we’re always planning a wedding, we don’t have time to plan a divorce.

The author and her husband during 2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards - Red Carpet at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

How many children does Jackie Christie have?

The American author has three children. Jackie Christie’s daughter, Takari Lee, is from her previous relationship. Takari was born on 24 August 1990 and was raised by Jackie’s mother.

She has two children, Douglas Christie Jr. and Chantel Christie, with her husband, Doug Christie.

How tall is Jackie Christie?

Jackie Christie’s height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs approximately 139 pounds (63 kg). Her bust, waist and hip are 38-32-38 inches (97-81-97 cm). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Social media presence

The American celebrity is active on multiple social media platforms with a massive following. Her Instagram account has over 720k followers, while her Twitter account has more than 498 followers. In addition, she is on Facebook with a significant following.

Jackie Christie is a jack of all trades. She is widely known for her works as a fashion designer, actress, author, model and producer. She is the wife of Doug Christie and a mother of three children.

